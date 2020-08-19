Swan’s Island: Library seeing what works for the island 

Jeanne Hoyle updates us on the library schedule: “The library is now open from 1–4 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Only five patrons are allowed in the library at a time with a 30–minute limit on each patron. Every patron must wear a mask, and if they are uncomfortable with wearing a mask, curbside delivery will still be an option. Hand sanitizer will be required before entering the building. If a book/DVD is picked up and not checked out, it will be put in quarantine for at least 72 hours, so please, only pick up items you feel you want to check out. Children must be accompanied by a parent and, at this time, I am asking only for children 10 years and older. This is subject to change, so please give me some time to see what works for our library. Also, if these dates and times don’t work for you, I can have reservations made available and meet you there for your own 30–minute block of time.” Carol Petraitis adds, “When you arrive [at the library], we will check your quarantine status. Also, the 24-hour internet porch is a public space and masks must be worn. There are new books and videos with more on the way, and new laptops. We can make copies and scan documents for you, too. We expect there to be a learning curve for staff, volunteers and patrons. Be kind and be patient. Big shout out to Jeanne Solberg Hoyle for her dedication to re-opening.”

We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Pauline Etta Stinson who passed away on Wednesday, August 5. Services will be held at a later date. Anyone wishing to make a donation in her memory may give to the Swan’s Island Bread of Life Food Pantry, 81 Atlantic Loop Road, Apt. 1, Swan’s Island, ME 04685, or to Faith Community Fellowship, P.O. Box 207, Ellsworth, ME 04605.

We welcome back Fran and Eric Chetwynd and are always grateful for how much of their time and energy they give to the lighthouse. Fran reports: “Donald (Don) A. Costantino, former EN3, USCG, designated Officer in Charge, Coast Guard Burnt Coat Harbor Light Station, 1970-1972, one of the last Light Keepers on Swan’s, made an impromptu visit recently. He received a VIP special tour and we spoke of his welcomed posting to Swan’s at 22 years old, the tasks which he took pride in doing so well, safely negotiating the many slippery steps to the Lantern Room to tend to the light on a cold, stormy and starless night, the changes made to his ‘living quarters,’ the operations of the rainwater cistern, snowball fights with his wife, the birth of his two daughters 13 months apart while on the Island, both of whom follow all Lighthouse operations, the great friends made here, ‘Hope,’ the family beagle buried near the flagpole, and an altogether ‘good life’ on Swan’s. Welcome back, Don, and thanks for your support!”

Happy birthday to Carol Seavey, Sonya Jane Philbrook, Bruce MacDonald, Daniel V. Johnson, Jenny Solotaroff, Sarah Lane, Pumpkin LeMoine, Wayne LeMoine, and Keyona Dennard Bridenstine.