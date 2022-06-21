Swan’s Island: Library is looking for volunteers this summer 

Jeanne Hoyle asks us to consider volunteerism: “Would you like to volunteer at the library this summer? If being behind the circulation desk isn’t your thing, there are other ways to volunteer. Contact me at the library or call me at home for more information.”

Gwen May informs us of the results of our votes for the Primary Special Elections for Swan’s Island: Governor – LePage (72), Mills (32); 2nd Congressional District – Caruso (14), Poliquin (63), Golden (30); State Representative District 15 – Eaton (30), Joyce (65); State Senate District 7 – Grohoski (32), Langley (72); District 7 Attorney – Foster (47), Juskewitch (7); Hancock County Sheriff – Kane (50); Hancock County Treasurer – Cease (33); Hancock County Probate Judge – Blaisdell (51); Hancock County Register of Deeds – Curtis (49). For the Special Election for State Senate District 7 – Grohoski (48), Langley (93). We have 336 registered voters and 148 cast their ballots.

We’re looking forward to the day and night recreation programs starting up again this summer. Here’s some information regarding the programs from the program directors: “Hey everyone, my name is Victoria Rowland and I’m the night recreation director for this summer. There is a fee of $1 each night. While our usual days and time will be Tuesday and Thursday from 6-9 p.m., we’ve kicked off night recreation this week on Monday and Wednesday from 6-9 p.m. Our days and times will be adjusted based on what people prefer throughout the rest of the summer. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase. I will be making a GroupMe chat for night recreation attendees to communicate any suggestions on what they would like to see in the future weeks. So, if you’d like to be added, please send me your contact information and anyone else you may know that would be interested!”

Angela Miller writes: “Recreation Center is back! Hi everyone. I’ll be running the daytime program for ages 5-12, and the nighttime program is for ages 13-18. Hours for the daytime program are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hours are subject to change as the summer progresses, depending on turnouts. If any changes are made, I will be sure to send your child home with a sheet of updated hours.

Children attending summer Rec for the first time must be accompanied by an adult to complete registration; from that point on, children can be dropped off since I will have their information on file. Children should come to Rec with either a packed lunch or packed snacks, depending on how hungry they usually are during these hours. We will be spending time outside, so make sure to equip your child with a water bottle and sunscreen. We will be doing a lot of crafting activities (sometimes with glitter, markers and washable paint) as well as being outside, so please make sure your child dresses accordingly.

We have just started this week and I look forward to seeing everyone as the week progresses. Feel free to contact me with any questions or concerns.”

Happy birthday to Ted Fletcher, Hope Joy LeMoine, Myron “Sonny” Sprague Jr., Ed Schwabe, Jeanne Hoyle and Kimberly Haller. Anniversary blessings to Anna and Nathan Ward, Tom and Diann Hindman, Autumn and Kyle Staples, Robert and Barbara Gardner, Kevin and Rebekah Treadwell-Qu and Jake and June Rabatin.

