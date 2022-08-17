Swan’s Island: Let the Sesquicentennial festivities begin  

The day of our grand celebration has finally arrived! I share with you a condensed list of the events scheduled on Saturday, Aug. 20, for the Sesquicentennial: 9 a.m., flag raising, Reveille at the Keeper’s House; 11 a.m., Keeper’s House open for business (remember to pick up a copy of Fran and Eric Chetwynd’s “Shine On,” the story of the Light Station restoration); 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., lunch of pulled pork, sandwich rolls, super sides for $10 at IOOF; 2-3 p.m., music and storytelling (Moth) – free at IOOF; 4-5 p.m., time capsule and lighthouse birthday (school children, cake cutting) – free at the Keeper’s House; sunset, around 9 p.m., Grand Finale Fireworks at Keeper’s House.

Keep your eyes peeled for the artistic poster listing the day’s events and consult www.burntcoatharborlight.com for more information. Don’t forget that the auction winners of our glass block lamps – artistically designed by June and Jake Rabatin – will be announced on Saturday, so keep the bids coming until then.

We extend our gratitude to the business sponsors that helped make these festivities possible, including Bar Harbor Bank & Trust; Brown Appliances and Mattress Inc.; Hamilton Marine Inc.; Hammond Lumber; Merrill Furniture Company; Viking Inc.; and Whitney Electric, and encourage your patronage of these generous benefactors.

Jennifer Helman wishes to thank everyone who came to the inaugural bingo this past Thursday: “If you didn’t make it this time, make sure you join us next Thursday. Big thanks to Karen Mercier Dougherty and Robert Duggan for being such lovely assistants! If you would like to help, please message me – we always welcome help with selling cards, checking for bingos and managing refreshments.”

Kerri Ratcliffe announces a free community concert on Friday, Aug. 19, from 7-9 p.m. at the Odd Fellow’s Hall: “Come support the community and enjoy an evening of beautiful folk music from singer/songwriter Amber Rubarth (www.Amberrubarth.com) – a gifted, soulful, funny, musical artist whose songs of hope, love won and lost, strength in solitude, and gratitude for nature’s beauty and the simple moments of life will both charm and inspire you. You will not want to miss this family-friendly evening. First come, first served for seating. Please message me with questions or requests for reserved seating for accessibility needs. Donations for Odd Fellow’s Hall and Swan’s Island Historical Society are appreciated.”

We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Terrie Jo Sinclair who passed away on Sunday, July 24. We especially hold close to our hearts Terry and Joanna Staples, Joanna Marie Staples and Nancy Carter. A celebration of life will be held in honor of Terrie at noon on Aug. 20, at The First Baptist Church of Harrington, located at 1727 Main St. in Harrington.

Presenting on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. in the library, Gary Hoyle is our next guest speaker in the Library Summer Lecture Series. Please note that masks are required for these events. Gary wrote “Mystery Tusk: The Search for Elephants in the Maine Woods,” a personal account of the excavation of a mammoth in Scarborough. The largest ancient animal excavation in Maine’s history, it involved about a hundred amateur and professional researchers. Gary also shares his historical research examining a mysterious claim that an elephant had been buried at the mammoth site. That elephant, shot and killed in Alfred, Maine, in 1816, inspired P.T. Barnum to become a showman. “Mystery Tusk” may be preordered for $23.95 from North Country Press by visiting www.northcountrypress.com.

Lisa Beliveau Lindsay reports the latest SIYC regatta news: “On Sunday, Aug. 14, The Swan’s Island Yacht Club hosted its second regatta of the summer, the ‘Third Annual Rick Navarro Memorial Race’ (aka, “The Pirate Cup”). It was a beautiful day and the wind was rather nice – quite a different race than last year’s, which was fogged in and nearly windless.

Four boats participated in this 5.8 nm race in Jericho Bay. Revelever, with Skipper John Good (the scratch boat), was first over the line with an elapsed time of 1:21:59, which was 27 minutes faster than last year. In fourth place, with an elapsed time of 1:31:09 and corrected time of 1:30:52, was Hyperion with Skipper Bill McMullin. Third place saw Dasein and Skipper Mike Butera post an elapsed time of 1:32:40 and a corrected time of 1:26:00. In second place was the Nancy B with Skipper Kent Mullikin’s elapsed time of 1:33:58, which corrected to 1:25:51. The Nancy B edged out Dasein by 9 seconds. In first place was Good’s Revelever with a time of 1:21:59. Revelever also won the 2nd Annual Rick Navarro Memorial Race. Here’s to you, Rick, aargh. We miss you, buddy!”

Happy birthday to Tom McAloon, Kathy Turner, Sonja Jane Philbrook, Bruce MacDonald, Karter Whitman, Sarah Lane, Pumpkin LeMoine and Jenny Solotaroff.

