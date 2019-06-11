Swan’s Island; LeMoine wedding bells

It’s been a happy week of preparation and celebration on Swan’s Island. On Saturday, June 8, James and Katelynn (Riedel) LeMoine tied the knot with an outdoors wedding officiated by Gwen May and a reception at the Odd Fellows’ Hall. We extend our congratulations and wishes that the couple will have many years of wedded bliss!

MDI High School graduation took place the following day, June 9, and this year’s graduates from Swan’s Island are Zachary Harvey, Elijah Joyce and Teressa Rozenski. We are proud of each one of them and know their futures are bright with promise.

Michelle Whitman, our 6-8 grade teacher at Swan’s Island School, reports that her son Andy Whitman has graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. Congratulations, Andy.

Congratulations to Elijah Joyce, who is MDI High School’s Student of the Month for May/June 2019. In addition, he has been a valued member of the MDI football team for four years. He recently won 2nd place at the state track championship meet, running the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.30. At the New England meet, he placed 23rd in the 110 hurdle prelims with a time of 15.89. We join Emmie McKay Sawyer in cheering him: “Incredible! Way to wrap up your high school track and field career.”

I’ve heard people describe him as kind, helpful, a true gentleman, responsible, hard-working, good inside-and-out, and deeply involved in his community and church – and he’s only just now graduating from high school.

Emmie also reminds us that “Shipwrecked, Rescued By Jesus,” our island-wide Vacation Bible School, is quickly approaching and takes place Monday, June 17, through Thursday, June 20, from 5-7 p.m. each day. VBS is for kids Pre-K through 5th grade. Dinner/supper will be served from 6:30-7 p.m. and families are welcome to stay and enjoy a meal. All the fun takes place at the Swan’s Island Church of God, 77 Rose Hill Road.

Happy birthday to Jane Ojala, John Trask, Ezra Daniel Johnson, Fritz Gardner, Angela J. Tapley, Charlie Wiegle, Karen Ann Martin, Agnes Robinson and Serena Staples Walker. Marriage blessings to James and Katelynn LeMoine. Anniversary blessings to Donald and Marsha Carlson, Clay and Jane Savage, Lawrence and Sheila Smith and Zeke and Lacey Freelove.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. E-mail me at kkhaller27@gmail.com or call me at 526-4488.