Swan’s Island; Keep an eye out for chickens

Rob Morang informs us: “Brandi and I will be the deer tagging agents again for this hunting season. If you have a deer to be tagged, you may call the Sheriff’s Office at 207-667-7575. If we are not available, Gott’s Store is a tagging station.”

Summer resident Katy Blake has written a new musical that is headed for the Broadway stage. “Storming Heaven: The Musical” was written by Katy, New York writer Peter Davenport and Nashville artists Tracy Lawrence and Flip Anderson. The show had its world premiere in June at the West Virginia Public Theatre in Morgantown, W. Va. Katy’s parents are John and Sue Blake.

Serena Walker invites us to a Women’s Prayer Breakfast at the Swan’s Island Baptist Church on Friday, Sept. 20, at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome!

They are the talk of the island, they are a lovely apricot color, they obviously adore Fran and Eric Chetwynd (who doesn’t?), some consider them “harbor free-range,” and they’ll invade your vehicle if you leave your door open too long. Please keep a watchful eye out for these chickens as you drive through the harbor!

Please remember that the Maine Department of Transportation has closed the Marsh Bridge to traffic; islanders going to the mainland should adjust driving times to accommodate detours. The bridge, over the Marsh Brook, is located on Bass Harbor Road in Tremont and will be closed for approximately 60 days. The bridge is undergoing a partial replacement and traffic will be detoured around the bridge using Route 102A.

Happy birthday to Rev. Ken Dutille, Hannah Grace Joy, Raylene Banks, Jerry Cease, Fern Burns, Rob Morang, Paul Adam Joy and Les Ranquist. Anniversary blessings to David and Annette Joyce, David and Kathleen LeMoine, Marc and Sarah Banks Turgeon and Josh and Christal Applin.

