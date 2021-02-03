Swan’s Island: It’s Super Bowl sub time 

Bob Lavoie, supervisor at Maine State Ferry Service-Bass Harbor terminal, aka “Bass Harbor Bob” or “Terminal Bob” (versus Captain Bob or Able Seaman Bob) has created a Facebook gift for us: “Hi all, I have created a new group called ‘Bass Harbor Ferry Terminal‘. We will be using this to keep you updated on what we have going on and, most important to you, how you may be impacted. Please join the group so you can benefit.“ Many will benefit from posts about schedule changes, long waiting lines, emergency runs, cancellations and a variety of other situations. Thank you, Bob!

Tammy Tripler announces that PIK is doing Super Bowl subs: “Due to COVID-19, we will not be making them at the school this year. Heidi and I will be taking orders. Heidi (207) 460-4437; Tammy (207)663-4898; call or text. The choices are the same as always: Ham; ham and salami (‘true’ Italian); turkey; or veggie. All subs are made with homemade rolls and they all have provolone cheese, green pepper, onions, black olives, tomatoes and dill pickle. The veggie has extra cheese, mushrooms, sliced cucumber, tomatoes, onions, black olives and dill pickle. Cost is $6. Please get orders in by Thursday, Feb. 4, and no–contact delivery or pick up (you) is available on Sunday, Feb. 7.“

Gwen May notifies us: “This is a reminder to all dog owners who haven’t yet licensed their dogs. If your pup isn’t licensed by now, there is a $25 late charge per dog. An altered dog (spayed/neutered) is $6 and the cost is $11 if it is intact. You can send pictures of the rabies certificate by messenger if the dog has had a shot in the last year – mail it or put it in the drop box in the office lobby along with a check. I will mail the license and certificate back to you.“

Happy birthday to Shepard Kaelan Walker, Theodore A. Buswell, Dennis Tapley, Lotti Belle Uber, Michelle Whitman, Steven Davis, Steve Wheaton, Anne Warner and Kathy Krafjack. Anniversary blessings to Jason and Jamie Matthews.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at [email protected] or call me at (207) 526-4488.