Swan’s Island: It’s all about connections 

This past week’s theme for me was about connections, both new and old, always at a distance. Winnie and Jim Guerdon, Islander readers who live in Florida and summer in Bar Harbor, gave me a phone call the other night. They were searching for the name of the Swan’s Island lobsterman who had spoken at the Republican National Convention (Jason Joyce) and conversed with me about their political views, stories from their 60-year marriage, ways to live a long, healthy life (Winnie’s motto is ‘Let the good times roll’) and their admiration for Jason’s speech. I learned of their enthusiasm for Jesup Memorial Library, and Jesup would do well to contact them to run a capital campaign for the library. What started off as a phone call requesting information ended up a new and delightful connection.

No matter your political party preference, we can all be proud of Jason Joyce’s eloquent speech on behalf of lobstermen at the Republican National Convention. Check online for his brief speech on the second day of the convention, Aug. 25.

Maine’s COVID-19 safety record was the impetus behind the re-connection with an old friend of mine; Marcia Daft and her husband Patrick Pexton ventured from metro Washington, D.C., to safe and beautiful Downeast Maine. Marcia visited Swan’s Island and, if you saw two masked ladies sitting on Adirondack chairs in the back of my husband’s pickup truck, that was my attempt to give her a hillbilly tour of the island. Thank you, Karl Haller, for chauffeuring us around the island while on your lunch break from the ferry. Marcia and I concertized as duo-pianists around the metro D.C. area when I lived there, so maybe I can talk her into performing for an island benefit with me when she and her husband return to Maine in the future (hint, hint!).

Lisa Dillon Beliveau reports: “On Sunday, Aug. 23, the Swan’s Island Yacht Club held its first annual Rick Navarro Memorial Race (aka, “The Pirate Cup”). We are pleased to announce that Andiamo with John Beard as captain won the race! Congratulations Beard family!”

Gary Rainford sends word to his patrons: “Thank you, Swan’s Island, for an amazing season. Meri and I had a great time serving you coffee, baked treats and breakfast. On Saturday of Labor Day Weekend, from 7:30-11:30 a.m., Coffee Love will be open with its full morning menu.”

Happy birthday to Herb Haller, George Kuck, Sally Solotaroff Mirkin and Vincent William Tapley. Anniversary blessings to Eric and Fran Chetwynd, George Kuck and Fern Burns, Ben and Belinda Doliber, Charlie and Donna Wiegle, Jean-Jacques and Sarah Cesbron and Richie and Becky Davis.

