Swan’s Island: It takes a village to raise a pet

We look after, love, anguish over and search for our community critters. A single week does not elapse without someone’s cat, dog or duck going missing.

Recently, Sara Dimaggio put out the alert for a missing duck named Picasso. Picasso originally lived in Mallye’s Pond, across the street from sibling goats Beauty and Snow, chickens and a rooster; he was the pet of Jacky and Luc Cesbron. Picasso recently moved across the island to Sam Joy’s home in Atlantic and he immediately went MIA (missing in action). We were told that Picasso loves bread and fresh water and that if we had any information on Picasso’s whereabouts to let his grateful family know.

After considering a number of invaluable clues from islanders, a search team was sent out. Picasso was eventually apprehended at Jen and Galen Turner’s home, happily playing with their chickens and seeming delighted with their pond. Jen and Galen have kindly offered to keep Picasso while his family is gone this winter. Picasso and his family thank all those who provided support in the care of, and search for, him during his adventure.

Sara tells us more about this special pet: “When Picasso lived in Mallye’s Pond (across the street from our house), he would lead a procession of wild ducks – as many as 20 – across the street and to our backyard for food and water twice a day. They would be out there as early as 5 a.m. waiting patiently for the chickens and goats to wake up and greet them. It was like Picasso invited them home for breakfast. Sadly, when Picasso left for Atlantic, all the ducks left too. There isn’t one single duck in the pond now.” Living next to Mallye’s Pond, I am sad like Sara that I no longer awaken to that wonderful cacophony of sound – ducks, rooster, goats, chickens, neighboring dogs and even a horse. I look forward to Picasso and his family’s homecoming next summer!

We welcome our newest friendly face at the post office, Iliza Butera, who sends us a greeting: “Good morning, Swan’s Island! This past week, I’ve had my first full day running the post office by myself. Debbie Staples has been a great teacher, and I want to thank you all for your patience as I continue learning the ropes. Looking forward to meeting everyone.”

Happy birthday to Rachel Elizabeth Johnson, Carrie Joyce, Jesse George Amburg, Sally Nichols and Lisa Stanley.

