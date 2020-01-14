Swan’s Island: Island writing class underway

A favorite class of many islanders is Gary Rainford’s “Swan’s Island Writes, Creative Writing Essentials,” and the Winter 2020/Session I is soon to be underway. He describes the course, “This is an all-genre, four-week course covering creative writing essentials that you can apply to poetry, fiction, non-fiction and memoir. We will discuss the following: getting started, relationship between story and scene, character action, narrative movement, driving questions, first and final drafts. Class will consist of independent writing, skill building activities, reading materials, discussion and lectures. Bring your laptop or notebook; everything else will be provided. Tentative Wednesday dates are Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26 at the Swan’s Island library from 3-4:30 p.m. Cost is $75. Questions and comments, call 207-610-3138.”

Bob Lavoie, ferry supervisor at the Bass Harbor terminal, has a request for us: “When a snow storm is coming, please leave the parking spots closest to the road clear so that we may plow. For those parking overnight and leaving on the first boat, no worries. I hope that by doing this we can reduce the icy buildup that occurs because plowing is much more difficult. Thanks.”

Robert Gardner reports that Ezra Johnson, Lincoln Johnson and Shepard Walker have completed their first weekend of the Hancock County Fire Academy. “For the next five months, they will spend hundreds of hours of bookwork and physical training. We thank them for their commitment to the Swan’s Island Fire Department.”

Douglas Cornman sends a reminder to Swan’s Island sixth, seventh and eighth grade students and parents: “It’s time to register for the 2020 High School Transition Retreat. Please contact me at dcornman@seacoastmission.org for information and for the registration form.”

Karen Preston Griffin shares a valuable resource “During this winter season, heating bills can rise very quickly. The MDI Community Campfire Coalition offers assistance. The Swan’s Island town office has forms available.”

The Kids Program at the Swan’s Island Library is open to grades kindergarten through eighth grade. Tammy Tripler continues the universe of stories through the winter. The next sessions are at 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Jan. 21 and 28. Story Time at the Library is open for ages 5 and under and Tammy’s next gatherings are at 9-9:30 a.m. on Thursdays, Jan. 23 and 30.

Happy Birthday to Ivy Jayne Butler, Spencer Joyce, Molly Bryan Goodwin, Olivia Joyce, Micah A. May, Iver Lofving Jr. and Per Lofving.

