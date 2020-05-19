Swan’s Island: Island voices key to connectivity 

Cathy DeMartin Harriton requests our assistance for the Broadband Committee: “The Swan’s Island Broadband Committee is in the next phase of our reliable, affordable high-speed fiber to the home plan for the people of Swan’s Island. A number of grants are in the process of being submitted to help with the costs and now is the time to hear from Swan’s Islanders. We need your help to be able to get to the finish line. Your thoughts about your needs for high-speed internet must be heard through our grant applications, the local newspapers and the powers that be in our state and beyond. Your voices are key to the success of this extremely important endeavor. Letters and comments of support can be emailed to [email protected]. At this critical time in the world, now more than ever, we have all learned that we need to be connected, whether it be for business opportunities, telemedicine, remote education or visits with friends and family. The momentum is building and we can’t let up. Affordable, high speed internet is just too important for the future of Swan’s Island.”

We have a new service to Swan’s Island (and the Cranberries) and I hear their plants are beautiful. Frost Farms has a volunteer that delivers to our island. Contact them at FrostFarmsMDI.com or 801-9072.

We express our condolences to the family and friends of Harlan ‘Red’ Lunt who passed away on Tuesday, May 12, at home. Arrangements are private due to the COVID-19 virus, and a celebration of life will be held at a future date/time to be announced.

The selectmen send updates in a letter to our island community, which are as follows: “Lodging Reservations: Our lodging providers can begin accepting future reservations with an arrival date of June 1 and beyond for Maine residents and for non-residents who comply with the state’s 14-day quarantine requirements.

Ferry Service: Effective June 1, the Maine State Ferry Service has revised the schedule with an increase in daily trips. Please check with the Ferry Service for the revised schedule.

Memorial Day: Sadly, the town has canceled the Memorial Day observance this year, but flags have been placed on the veterans’ graves this past Wednesday, May 20. Thank you to those who participated.

Summer Programming: The Recreation Committee has announced that no summer programs will be held this year due to the pandemic.

Issue of Clam Licenses: June 1. Please contact Gwen May for further information at 526-4463. Remember, wearing a mask is required.

Zoom Meetings: The selectmen attended the COVID-19 discussion, the Island Coalition Meeting and the Seacoast Mission meeting. Contact continues between the selectmen and the Maine Municipal Association, Governor Mills’ office, counterparts on Vinalhaven and North Haven and the Maine State Ferry Service.

As we end another week, we acknowledge that COVID-19 is still a part of our daily lives and influences our decisions. We are now moving from early spring to late spring with an anticipation of summer. Birds are returning to nests, flowers are blossoming, residents are trimming trees and landscapers are planting flowers and mowing grass. Lobster fishermen continue to set traps. Yes, life is moving on. Individuals are contributing to the greater good. A new greenhouse business is starting. A young member of our community is doing chalk art in Atlantic.

With the increase of people from away coming to our Island, it is so important that we all continue to wear our masks, stay six feet apart and wash our hands. One positive case of COVID-19 here could drastically change Swan’s Island forever.”

Happy birthday to Chelsea Riedel, Briella Jean Mauger, Ed Rose, Carl G. LeMoine and Leo Bridenstine.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. E-mail me at [email protected] or call me at (207) 526-4488.