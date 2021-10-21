Swan’s Island: Island shows support for program that gives free books to kids

Chelsea Riedel expresses her gratitude: “I just wanted to say a big thank you to all who donated to the Dollywood Imagination Library, which gives free books for Island children. Also, thank you for getting it started so quickly. I have paid the lump sum invoice for the next five years! Most towns have businesses who support the program, and they were very surprised to find out that I was able to raise enough just through personal donations from people who care. With the donations I have already collected, we raised enough for all the current children and for two additional children (I believe we may have two more Island babies by spring). I am hoping the books will be in children’s hands within the next couple of weeks.

Did you know that 45 million Americans are functionally illiterate and cannot read past a fifth-grade level? Or that 50 percent of adults in America cannot read a book written at an eighth-grade level? Or that 1 in 4 American children grow up without learning how to read? Thanks to all of you who donated, we can give all of the Island kids access to free books no matter what their family income is and provide the opportunity for them to start a journey of lifelong learning.”

Jeanne Hoyle invites us to Zoom in for the 2021 Swan’s Island Educational Society Annual Meeting on Monday, Nov. 8, at 6 p.m. On the agenda are election of board members, photos from the summer kids’ program, financial update, sneak peek at the “brick fundraiser” and our endowment plans, COVID report and your questions and comments. Contact Jeanne for the Zoom link to this meeting.

Eric Chetwynd sings praises to tower workers: “The tower is completed. Jim Leslie and his crew left the island with a job well done. In fact, Jim did some things that were not in the contract but perhaps should have been, such as painting the underside of the stairs (was contracted to clean and prime). He installed 8-by-8 pressure treated pillars in place of the lolly column jacks that Link Hart had in there to hold up the lintel at the entrance. He made repairs to some failed paint on the north base of the tower, he painted the concrete curb on all four sides and he treated for rust and repainted the ceiling over the stairwell. All of that was done over and above the specifications of the contract, but it was work that needed to be done. This is the kind of contractor you want to have. The supporting pillars of the bell house also were restored and coated and it too looks great.

Kudos also to Clark Howland, project manager, who spent many an hour on the job.”

Happy birthday to Bob Dumas, Gideon Seth Joy, Lucas Richard LeMoine, Wesley Staples II, Cole Carroll Staples, Joe Boisvert, Jeffrey L. Ellison, Michael Farley, Eric Scott Staples, Alexander Buswell, Janice Staples and the love of my life, Karl Haller. Anniversary blessings to Bruce and Julie MacDonald and Thomas II and Chelsea Riedel.

