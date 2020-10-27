Swan’s Island: Island readies for Halloween fun

Many kids on Swan’s Island plan to trick-or-treat, and I’ve heard that a number of treat givers will be ready for them. Some will leave individual baggies (no touch) for the kids, so don’t forget to check those porches. I’m tempted to sneak out for one of Nanny Ruth’s famous popcorn balls!

Karen Preston Griffin notifies us: “Waste oil collection tank, located in the Town Office parking lot, is available for collections on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. If another time is required, please call Karen at (207) 669-0940 (cell) or at the town office (207) 526-4279. Please note that no gas or antifreeze will be accepted.“

Shelly Cook invites us to a baby shower: “I will have an in–person open baby shower for Kerri Barnard in November and will provide more details soon. I would like to give anyone who doesn’t want to come in person the opportunity to participate in this event. Kerri is registered at Target, Walmart and Amazon, if you would like to gift her. Please private message me for her address or send me a text at (207) 479–7413. Thank you.”

Donna Wiegle and a good number of island residents thank our medical providers: “A big shout out to Mary Parham and Trisha Thurlow from MDI Hospital who came out this past week to administer, in less than two hours, 33 flu vaccines to Swan’s Island residents, which included COVID-19 screening, collection of demographics, copying insurance cards and actually giving the injection. Great job ladies! We are so lucky to have such a great working relationship with MDI Hospital. Also, thank you to everyone who came out to get a flu vaccine today. You are not only protecting your own health, but also the overall health of our community. The more people who have immunity to the seasonal flu in our community, the tougher it will be for it to spread when it finally arrives on the island. If you didn’t get your flu vaccine today, I strongly encourage you to get one the next time you are on the mainland. You should be able to get one at your primary care provider’s office, Carroll Drug, Walgreens, Walmart and other locations. Call ahead to make sure they have some available.“

Two reminders for the following week: Please vote on or by Tuesday, Nov. 3, and don’t forget to change your clocks to gain one hour this weekend!

Happy birthday to Benjamin Moses Smith, Garrett LeMoine, Elias Samuel Joy, Kathleen LeMoine, Thomas Walker Hindman II, Kyleigh Elizabeth Kitchen, Erik Greenlaw and Wade Shaefer. Anniversary blessings to Lawrence and Lisa Stanley and Tom and Lotti Uber.

