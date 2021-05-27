Swan’s Island: Island nurse wins much-deserved award 

Congratulations to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center’s Daisy Award recipient Rena Shaefer, R.N. This award is EMMC’s highest nursing honor. As Emmie Sawyer states, “This is a much-deserved award for Rena. She has so much love for everyone she meets, and we are all blessed by her compassionate heart.” Rena’s workplace describes her as a nurse who “brings kind, compassionate care to every patient she encounters.“ Our Island is so blessed by Rena and the entire Shaefer family’s ministry!

Karen Preston Griffin encourages us to honor our veterans at our annual memorial to them on Memorial Day. We were unable to hold this service last year owing to the pandemic, but this year we will celebrate our veterans at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 31, at the Swan’s Island Harbor Memorial.

Jeff Watson informs us that Hammond Lumber will be closed May 30-31. Orders must be in by Friday, May 28, for their Tuesday, June 1, truck to Swan’s Island.

Dexter Lee spreads some good news for breakfast lovers: “We’re back!!! The Swan’s Island Odd Fellows will once again have its Sunday breakfasts this summer. All you can eat from 7-9 a.m., takeout available, and still a great deal (Adults: $10/Under high school: $5/Babes in arm: free). The Summer 2021 schedule is as follows: May 30, June 20, July 4, July 18, Aug. 1, Aug. 15 and Oct. 10.”

Douglas Cornman shares his enthusiasm: “I am over-the-moon excited about this year’s Island Reader. Don’t you love the goose? Thanks to Ellen Vaughan for submitting her painting of the goose. Order your copy through the Maine Seacoast Mission’s website after June 1.“

Thank you to Emmie McKay Sawyer for warning us about a significant change in our traffic patterns: “The little section of road (Franklin Street extension) between the old Grasshopper shop and old JJ Newberry’s in Ellsworth will be blocked off from Monday, May 24, through Tuesday, Sept. 7, the day after Labor Day. This space will be used for outside public dining space/tables.”

Donna Wiegle is excited to announce that she has launched online book sales for her book “Finding Courage: Navigating Cancer on my Harley.” To order your copy, go to https://tealonwheels.square.site/ or, if you live on Swan’s Island, you have the option of sending her a private Facebook message or an email at [email protected] so that you don‘t have to pay the online shipping.

Donna also informs us that 64 more people on the island are fully vaccinated after the COVID-19 vaccine clinic was held at the Mill Pond Health Center this past week. “Thanks to the Maine Seacoast Mission for administering 256 COVID vaccines over the last few months. Also, thank you to everyone who has done their part to make our community safer.“

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition.