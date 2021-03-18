Swan’s Island: Island Market opens for in-person shopping 

Tammy Tripler lovingly created a heart for the March 1 COVID remembrance day to honor those lost to the virus. She explains: “Floral hearts were created around our state (and beyond) from inspiration by artist Kristina Libby. The heart I created traveled around the Island to different spots and was left at the firehouse. It is to honor all COVID victims we’ve lost, regardless of where they lived, so that they will not be forgotten. Gayle Kent was my inspiration.“

Brian and Kathy Krafjack, owners of The Island Market and Supply, announce: “On Monday we returned. Sunday, March 14, marked 25 days of curbside-only; thank you for sticking with us! We’re happy that cases were isolated and that everyone is healthy again. And so … Monday our doors opened again; wearing your mask and your pants, you may come in. For now, we’ll limit the number of people inside to three at a time. Lunch Specials will resume, Pizza Wednesday and Pizza Friday will continue. Senior hour from 9–10 a.m. stays in place; we kind of like it. If you’d rather your order be curbside, we can do that, too. Lily, Jane and Kathy have been awesome manning the phones. Thank you for your patience and for your continued support!“

Karen Preston Griffin informs us of the change in operating hours for the solid waste facility (dump). Effective from this past Monday, March 15, and running through October 15, the hours of operation are: Sunday 1-5 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 3-6 p.m.; and Saturday (July and August only) noon to 3 p.m.

Ben Smith offers his services for unskilled physical labor that anyone might need on the Island. If you have work for him, call him at (207) 479-1213.

Jeanne Hoyle informs us: “I have posted instructions of how to browse our catalog on our webpage www.swansislandeducationalsociety.org. You may find an easier way to browse – these are my suggestions only. Also, if you need to print or copy something during the time we are closed to the public, please let me know and I can meet you outside the library. I will copy or print what you need and bring those items outside to you.“

Donna Wiegle notifies us that Melissa Lower, family nurse practitioner, will be on the island on Wednesday, March 24. If you wish to make an appointment with her, please call her office at 244-5630.

Happy birthday to Marion Stinson, Avery Kyle Staples, Monica Cease, Jamie Matthews, Jaime Rose, Niamh Anne Stinson, Ester Jane Stanley and Mimi Rainford. Anniversary blessings to Leslie and Rhonda Ranquist and Tom and Bev McAloon.

