Swan’s Island: Introducing Swan’s Island Writers Salon 

Gary Rainford introduces us to Swan’s Island Writers Salon: “Swan’s Island Writers Salon (an extension of Swan’s Island Writes) is hosting a Tuesday night virtual gathering for five weeks where writers discuss writing. Each gathering is shaped and informed by an essay written by a prominent author or poet, which will be delivered electronically to your email once you register.

The term ‘salon‘ first appeared in France in the mid-1600s. A salon is a gathering of people where ideas are examined. The image of a coffeehouse comes to mind, sipping espressos, deep discussions fueled by possibilities and dreams. Our aim is to amuse each other while increasing our knowledge about writing, art and life through conversations. Salons are important places to exchange ideas. Swan’s Island writers, artists, photographers, makers, thinkers, comedians, rogues and elected officials are welcome to join our weekly salon. In addition, summer, seasonal and sporadic island neighbors are welcome as well. Since we are Zoom–ing, ALL are encouraged to join our salon.

We will meet Tuesday nights, 7-7:40 p.m., with starting date to be determined. If you are interested, please email me at [email protected] or message me for additional details. Swan’s Island Writers Salon is a NEW opportunity and free during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, if you wish to support our salon by making a gift, Island Verse accepts donations on its website, islandverse.com. Thank you for supporting Maine writers and artists.”

Jennifer Sytsma shares some loving words about our recently departed Wayne LeMoine: “On behalf of the Lemoine family, it is heartbreaking for me to have to share the impossible news of Wayne’s unexpected passing. How do you sum up Wayne Lemoine in a paragraph? The truth . . . you can’t.

Wayne was a force of nature. When you hear someone describe Swan’s Island as “magical,” you have to understand that Wayne is a part of that magic. Some of us fondly refer to him as the Swan’s Island Welcome Wagon. No matter what was going on, Wayne was there. He was a loving husband, father, brother, friend and Uncle Wayne to many. He loved life, he lived for this island, and he will be deeply missed.

Thank you to the Swan’s Island Fire Department and EMTs who worked tirelessly to try to save him. You are in our hearts and we know you are feeling the loss, too. It is difficult to find the words to express our gratitude.”

Happy birthday to Ivy Jayne Butler, Tammie Staples, Spencer Joyce, Galen A. Turner, Molly Bryan Goodwin, Audrey Anna Buswell and Olivia Joyce.

