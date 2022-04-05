Swan’s Island: Important town meetings scheduled for April  

What a treat it was to view seven eagles in one area next to the Swan’s Island ferry ramp as I waited in line for the Sunday morning ferry! One of them was a young eagle with a wingspan that looked larger than those of the adult eagles. They were feasting on a dead gull and some salmon scraps, so keep your eyes peeled for possible return visits this week.

Don’t forget that several important meetings were rescheduled owing to COVID-19 concerns. Mark your calendars for the town budget meeting on Thursday, April 14, at 7 p.m., and the annual town meeting on Saturday, April 23, at 9 a.m. The location for both meetings is the Swan’s Island School gymnasium.

Sage Dentremont, our mariner in training, continues to inspire and awe us by putting out fires as well as marching to her own beat at the Maine Maritime Academy. This past weekend, she was part of a group that stopped the Ellsworth Fire Department training center from burning (she declared that the MMA “live burn” was a success). Also, she has recently been chosen to play snare drum in the MMA band (I and others would have liked seeing her play a big bass drum and shock officials with her small but mighty, powerful frame). We are so very proud of you and your accomplishments, Sage.

Chelsea Riedel tells us that P.I.K. (People Interested in Kids) is hosting the in-person Easter egg hunt this year: “‘Somebunny’ will be hopping their way to Swan’s Island soon! Where? Mill Pond Park. When? Saturday, April 16, at 1 p.m. Who? Swan’s Island children ages 4 and under (those who are still in pre-K). For anyone who is not comfortable coming to the event, we can personally deliver a basket to your house – just message us privately. In the event of inclement weather, watch for an online update.”

Theresa Munch reports that, per a recent Maine.gov press release, the Swan’s Island Select Board has decided to update its mask mandate: “Masks are now optional or at the discretion of each individual/business/school.” Please contact the school or individual business for specific information on its policy.

Donna Wiegle announces that “Dr. Timothy Oh and the staff of Caring Hands of Maine Dental Center will come to the island on Friday, April 15. If you need an appointment, give their office a call at (207) 667-6789. Both adult and children, current and new patients are welcome.”

