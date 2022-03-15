Swan’s Island: Hopkins Freight buys Trap Mill Road facility

Brian Krafjack announces that, effective immediately, Hopkins Freight has a permanent home on the mainland: “Just add three. Kathy and I are pleased to let you know that Hopkins Freight has purchased the building across the road from the 13 Trap Mill Road warehouse we have been renting in Southwest Harbor since March of 2019. Hopkins Freight’s new address is 16 Trap Mill Road; just add three. If you are new to the game and wonder how things big and little get from there to here, follow this link www.tims-swans-island.com to the TIMS website. From there, head to the Hopkins Freight page where you’ll find Freight FAQ’s and a Rate Sheet. If you have been storing a vehicle with us at 13 Trap Mill Road, the owner of that facility will contact you; he intends to continue with storage. Thanks very much!”

We thank Brian for his extraordinary service to the island, especially when the ferry is down with weather or mechanical/electrical issues.

On that note of gratitude, I extend my personal thanks to Melayna and Juliana at The Inn on Mount Desert Street for giving me such great personalized treatment when the ferry shut down this past weekend owing to weather.

Donna Wiegle shares with us an email she received from Lisa Millette, a staff member at Island Institute, that provides information about the Institute’s initiative regarding the Maine State Ferry Service (MSFS). Donna was part of a small group of islanders representing the six islands served by MSFS working to advise Island Institute as they prepared to engage in and fund a long-term needs assessment on the ferry service and the needs of islanders. Here are updates from Lisa’s email: “Exciting news – the Island Institute officially has entered in contract with KPFF to do a needs assessment and strategy for the future of the island transportation to the six islands served by the Maine State Ferry Service. KPFF has worked with Washington’s Ferry Service as well as having individuals on staff who have previously run ferry operations. In addition to working with you all, we’re including Mark Higgins and Dave Bernhardt from Maine DOT, as the goal of the study is to provide information that will be usable to MSFS. The aim is for the full scope of work to be completed by the end of this calendar year.

Other ferry news to be aware of, Congresswoman Pingree sent a letter to Transportation Secretary Buttigieg last week urging him to consider MSFS to be eligible for the $1 billion allotted for rural ferry systems in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and if not, to establish waiver criteria.”

Theresa Munch informs us of a change in the operating hours for the solid waste facility (dump). Effective from March 15 to Oct. 15, the hours are as follows: Sunday 1-5 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 3-6 p.m.; Saturday (July and August only) 1-5 p.m.

What beautiful creations of art come from Esther Joy LeMoine‘s hands! We join Keith Harriton in expressing appreciation to Esther for another lovely wreath – this one for St. Patrick’s Day – hung at the entrance to the Keeper’s house at Burnt Coat Harbor Light Station.

Happy birthday to Carlton Joyce, Elijah Joyce, Hailey May, Avery Kyle Staples, Monica Cease, Jamie Matthews, Jaime Rose, Niamh Anne Stinson, Ester Jane Stanley and Marion Stinson. Anniversary blessings to Leslie and Rhonda Ranquist. Happy anniversary to the love of my life, Karl Haller.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Saturday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at [email protected] or call me at (207) 526-4488.