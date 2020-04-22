Swan’s Island: Hometown Heroes

With the pandemic and reduced ferry service, Brian Krafjack makes daily trips in his boat, Olivia Grace, to Bass Harbor to run the mail. He deals with freight and propane, volunteers as a firefighter and ambulance driver, and still finds time to run The Island Market and Supply (TIMS) with his wife Kathy. Recently dubbed “Hometown Hero” on our island, he is also popular on Frenchboro, where resident Meg Porter praises his work as well as that of other neighbors: “I just want to publicly thank Ann Heikkinen Fernald and Sarah Brake for their steadfast, friendly, professional and compassionate service at our post office during this challenging time. They go above and beyond to make sure we safely get our mail and goods, even including delivery to our homes. Also, thank you to Brian Krafjack for all you do as well; we all know you are our lifeline and appreciate you more than you know!”

Jennifer Helman shares some good news for those who miss the ferry: “I spoke with the general manager of the Eagles Lodge in Ellsworth. They are remaining open and are allowed to house islanders who get stuck on the mainland. For more information, the link to their website is: https://www.availabilityonline.com/availtable.php?un=theeagleslodgemotel.

Donna Wiegle shares a message from MDI Hospital about a service that can be accessed through our Mill Pond Health Center: “During the coronavirus pandemic, in the interest of safety, we are providing increased services for our patients by telephone. If you need care for a problem that does not require hands-on examination for diagnosis, a telehealth visit may be able to help you get the care you need without visiting your provider’s office. Telehealth may also be possible for many routine follow-up and preventive care appointments. Please contact your primary care provider’s office to discuss your individual needs.”

