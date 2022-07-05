Swan’s Island: Hockamock Players perform Ruth Moore ballads July 30 

Mark your calendars for another IOOF Breakfast on Sunday, July 10, at 7 a.m. Also, there is an organizational meeting for the Hockamock Players on Thursday, July 7, at 7 p.m. in the Hall. It looks like we’re in for a treat on Saturday, July 30, when the players perform Ruth Moore’s ballads!

Jeanne Hoyle announces a new book for sale at the library: “We now have Gary Rainford’s new book, “Adrift,” available for purchase at the library. The books are $16.95 each. You can pay by cash, check or credit card. Gary will read excerpts from this book at 7 p.m. in the library on Tuesday, July 12. If you can’t make his reading on that date, we now have a few signed copies available for purchase.

Speaking of the Rainfords, Coffee Love has opened for the summer! Regular hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 7:30-11:30 a.m. with ice cream on Thursday and Friday nights from 6-8 p.m. Their new location of 725 Atlantic Road is just a little farther down the road.

Jessica Elaine DeFrenn delights us with the news of her work at the library this summer: “Hi everyone! This summer I’ll be coordinating the art program at the library again. We have quite the lineup of different artists involved in many different methods of creating including woodworking, collage, photography and more. If you have any questions, feel free to message me or call at (207) 479-2401.” Although the program has already started, it’s not too late to join the fun!

Jeanne Hoyle shares more details about the summer program for children at the library: “We are very excited to offer eight weeks of programming for children on Saturdays at the library. The theme will be ‘Maker’s Space.’ Each session will start with an artist’s presentation followed by an art project led by Jessica DeFrenn. There will be two sections: one for pre-K to grade 2 and one for grades 3-5. The program began on Saturday, July 2, and will run to Saturday, Aug. 20. The concluding art show, with a date to be decided, will feature the children’s work.

We are asking all participants to register in advance. The registration sheet is available at the library or via email. To request a form, please call (207) 526-4330 or email [email protected]. We are not asking you to sign up for individual sessions, we just need emergency contact information, allergies and other pertinent information to be on hand before your child arrives. Children can come to as many or as few sessions as they like, but we would like to get an idea of how many kids might be coming. There will be a space for that on the registration form.

The schedule is as follows: Session one (pre-K to second grade) runs from 9-10:30 a.m. (9-9:30 art presentation portion, mostly outdoors; 9:30-10:30 art project on the internet porch.) Session two (third to fifth grade) runs from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (11-11:30 art presentation portion, mostly outdoors; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. art project on the internet porch.)

The programs will be held mostly outdoors and on the very airy internet porch, where masks are not required. Please send a mask along (adult size masks are available) in case Hancock County status changes. We won’t be serving snacks or drinks, but kids are welcome to bring a water bottle or their own snack. Like the recreation program, adults will drop off and pick up their children.”

Happy birthday to Jackie L. May, Dot Barnes, Lonnie Smith, Lindsay Lee Staples, Annie Joyce Swartzwelder, Evelyn Belle Ward, Danny Wayne Overlock, Alexis Sheridan and Liz McMullen.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Saturday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at [email protected] or call me at (207) 526-4488.