Swan’s Island: Historical society seeks summer volunteers 

Robert Gardner speaks the golden words: “The Swan’s Island Fire Department and EMS Lobster Cookout will be held Sunday, July 25, from noon to 2 p.m. Limited seating, as well as takeout, will be available.” Don’t miss one of the summer highlights of our island!

Gwen May updates us on the historical society’s recent cleanup and sale: “That was a well-done job! We have things in some organized manner as we pulled out the artifacts to see what we had. We now have a living room, post office, agricultural area, kitchen and lots of odd pieces that are yet to be placed. Thank you to all who stopped by to help or buy from our sale table, which will be up all summer.” The Swan’s Island Historical Society is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with a goal to preserve Swan’s Island-related items, photographs, memorabilia, artifacts and stories. Its address is P.O. Box 144, 9 North Road, Swan’s Island, ME 04685. Please contact the directors if you have anything you wish to donate: Dale Joyce, Barbara Howland, Karen Dougherty and Gwen May.

The historical society is looking for volunteers so that it may open its doors this summer. Please contact Nancy Carter, Beverly McAloon, Karen Mercier Dougherty, Willa Vennema or Gwen May if you are interested; they need two people each day, so let them know which day/days you can open.

Rob Morang reminds us that the deadline to apply for an any deer permit is Aug. 17. You may apply for free at www.maine.gov/ifw/hunting-trapping/any-deer-permit.html.

Caitlin Trafton requests that all those who need the USCG Drill Conductor Requirement Course to private message her. The course will be held at the Swan’s Island Library on Sunday, July 25, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:14 p.m.

The Swan’s Island School is hiring a full-time (40 hours per week) custodian/maintenance position. The position begins mid-August and runs fulltime from mid-August to mid-June and part time from mid-June to mid-August. For more information, please contact Crystal DaGraca at [email protected] or (207) 812-8939.

We hold Pat and Ken Dutille in our thoughts and prayers as they face medical challenges for Pat. At this time, they would prefer no telephone calls, but cards of encouragement may be sent to: Pat Dutille, 5 Fales Street, Rockland, ME 04841 or [email protected].

Meredith Creswell encourages us to save the date of Sunday, Aug. 8, for the Sunday Night Island-wide Hymn Sing. Starting at 6 p.m., people will sing and play instruments at the Advent Christian Church located at 192 Minturn Road. “Just call out your favorite hymns, and we will all do our best to ‘Make a joyful noise to the Lord’!”

Happy birthday to Glenn Haller, Sonja Jane Philbrook, Chang Mee “Rose Ellison, Troy L. May and Megan Eileen Tripler. Anniversary blessings to Seth and Michelle Joy and Rev. Ken and Pat Dutille.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Saturday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at [email protected] or call me at (207) 526-4488.