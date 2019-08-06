Swan’s Island: Historical Society now 501(c)3

Douglas Cornman encourages us to meet the new president of the Maine Seacoast Mission, John Zavodny, when he visits Swan’s Island on Sunday, Aug. 11. He will be at the library from 1-2 p.m. Douglas says, “John is looking forward to meeting you and hearing how Maine Seacoast Mission can continue its long history of working in partnership with the Swan’s Island community. Join us for hotdogs, cookies, chips and lemonade on the lawn.” Call Cornman at 479-0707 with any questions.

Representative Genevieve McDonald will be on Swan’s Island the weekend of August 9-11 and encourages anyone who has questions, concerns, or something they’d like to discuss to call her at (207) 266-5113.

With the Sweet Chariot Music Festival underway this week, Eliza Carney reminds us, “This year’s Sweet Chariot Music Festival will once again feature a free show for children and families at the Swan’s Island library. This takes place on Thursday, Aug. 8, at 1:30 p.m. Hope to see you there!”

Gwen Jane May thanks performers and updates us on the success of a musical fundraiser:

“At a recent concert hosted by the Swan’s Island Historical Society, we heard a lot of talented players and singers. Thank you to all those on stage and those who came and enjoyed and gave so generously. We raised $1,320 toward fixing up the Methodist Church as our future home. Very exciting. Maybe we should call this our First Annual Musical.”

I add that a special thank you goes out to Sonny Sprague for organizing this first of many fundraisers to come. At the fundraiser, Dexter Lee shared the exciting news that the Swan’s Island Historical Society is officially a 501(c)(3) corporation and can now accept tax-deductible donations.

Bev McAloon invites us: “On Saturday, Aug. 10, at 10:30a.m., Sue Estler will be laid to rest with her beloved wife Paula Johnson in the Rose Hill Cemetery. At 12 p.m. in the Baptist Church annex, a gathering of family and friends to celebrate Sue’s life through storytelling and sharing a meal together will be held. We are planning sandwiches, salads, and desserts for the luncheon. If you would like to help prepare any of these, please call or leave a message for me at 526-4010.”

For those traveling on or off island for this event, please note that the ferry schedule is significantly different this Saturday in order to accommodate the Frenchboro Lobster Festival.

Happy birthday to Sam Dy, Sophia Altha Dy, Katelynn LeMoine, Sheena Greenlaw, Josephine Reagan Walker, Leonard May Sr., Lindsay Carlson, Leona M. Buswell and Ann Marie Maguire. Anniversary blessings to Gavin and Agnes Robinson and Daniel and Rachel Johnson.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. E-mail me at kkhaller27@gmail.com or call me at (207) 526-4488.