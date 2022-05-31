Swan’s Island: Historical society looks to upgrade computers 

Wesley Staples has a special request: “I was asked to do a small grant search for the historical society to cover a computer with good storage capacity for our historical photos (the ancient one we have has reached capacity) and a laptop that would let us Zoom meetings from the building. It occurred to me that maybe there are folks out there who are upgrading and could help us with a donation? If so, let me know at [email protected] or (323) 445-6364 and I’ll pass it on to the board. Thanks!”

Tammy Tripler informs us that “Brett D. Smith’s off-island Celebration of Life has been moved to Sunday, June 5, at the Elk’s Lodge, from 2-4 p.m. There will be one on Swan’s Island in July, when my sister Dawn and her family will be here.”

Barbara Manz Howland asks, “Have you always wanted to learn to sail? The Swan’s Island Yacht Club will offer free sailing lessons again during the 2022 season. Lessons are every Wednesday during July and August. Please email [email protected] to reserve your spot for lessons each week by Tuesday at noon. Parents should accompany young sailors ages 12 and under and be prepared to canoe, kayak or paddleboard when your child is on the water. All sailors should bring their own PFD (life jacket) to lessons. We have a limited supply of PFDs available.”

Terry Staples expresses his gratitude: “Wow! What a crowd for our first Odd Fellow’s breakfast of the season. Thank you everyone who came out to enjoy a good meal with family and friends. A special thank you to all who came and helped set up, cook and clean after. A special thank you to Kevin D. Smith who drove almost nonstop from Ohio so he could be here to help. I hope we see a lot of you again at our next breakfast.”

Donna Wiegle provides a mini refresher course on ticks and Lyme disease: “It’s that time of the year – tick season! If you are local and have been living on Swan’s Island for a number of years, I’m sure you are all too familiar with ticks and the diseases they carry. For those of you who are new to Swan’s Island or just visiting, ticks, and Lyme Disease especially, are things you need to know about.

The deer tick is the one that carries Lyme and other tick-borne diseases. Dog ticks, which are larger in size, do not transmit Lyme Disease.

Check out the Maine CDC website for more information at www.maine.gov/dhhs/mecdc.

Happy birthday to Joanna Kohler Carter, John Harvey, Robert Gardner, Roman Cook, Dwayne Scott Overlock, Travis “J.R.” May Jr., Marshall Page Walker, Charlie Rabatin, Jacob Everett LeMoine, Julie Cesbron, Bresdin Richard LeMoine and Peyton Charlotte Sawyer. Anniversary blessings to Wade and Rena Shaefer, “Sput” and Janice Staples, Eric and Leah Staples, Lt.Col. Philip and Vanya Buswell, Katelynn and James LeMoine and Jil and Randy Lewis.

