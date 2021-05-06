Swan’s Island: Historical society can fulfill community service hours

Gwen Jane May is calling all volunteers for The Historical Society, especially those who may have service requirements to fulfill: “Are there any high schoolers who need to do their community service hours? The Historical Society might just have a place for you. There are many varied jobs that are needed, so you can take your pick — scanning, data entry, cleaning the grounds, giving interviews, helping to organize, setting up displays. You name it and the job is yours. Contact Gwen May, Beverly McAloon, Nancy Carter, Dale Joyce, Barbara Manz Howland, Dexter Lee, Jim Wheaton or Ben Tongue or stop by if you see a vehicle in the yard and we’ll show you around. Your help would be greatly appreciated!”

Sharon Leckbee Daley reports that 70 COVID-19 vaccines were given at a Swan’s Island clinic on Thursday, April 22. She extends her thanks to “the Seacoast Mission and to Donna Wiegle for scheduling and Laurie Keesling Farley and Tammy Tripler for all the work. See you in a month for the second round!”

We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Gilbert “Gilley” E. LeMoine upon his death on Saturday, March 27. Gilley was a special person and is missed by many.

Debbie Stockbridge prepares the Blue Buoy for its reopening: “I’ve been over to the Blue Buoy cleaning, organizing, putting in spring clothing and taking out winter clothes. The opening date for the season is Saturday, May 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. In the meantime, there is some outside stuff for sale and some free clothing and miscellaneous items when I’m there working. It doesn’t seem possible that Blue Buoy is in its eighth year of operation on Swan‘s Island. I enjoy what I do and love helping my customers with what they may need. Donations are accepted on the side of the building in the playpen. Thanks to all who come and I hope for a successful season. Masks must be worn before entering.“

Donna Wiegle informs us that “Dr. Timothy Oh and the staff of Caring Hands of Maine Dental Center will come to the Swan’s Island Mill Pond Health Center on Friday, May 7. Please call their office in Ellsworth at 667-6789 to schedule an appointment.“

Happy birthday to Peter Bals, Hilary Tamulonis, Terie Laws, Bonnie L. Turner, Judy Green, Jim Stone, Jean Ranquist and Jacques Cesbron. Anniversary blessings to Herb and Carol Haller.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at [email protected] or call me at (207) 526-4488.