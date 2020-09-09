Swan’s Island: High school senior swims for Swan’s Island 

We are so proud of Sage Dentremont, our swimming senior! Many of you have seen her on television and online and heard her on the radio, but I thought you would enjoy hearing her statement of intent . . . and give you another opportunity to donate to her great cause: “My name is Sage Dentremont and for my senior exhibition, I have trained to swim from Swan’s Island to Bass Harbor. I am a Swan’s Island resident, but I spend most of the school year on Mount Desert Island so I can do high school extracurriculars. I have worked at the Burnt Coat Harbor Lighthouse on Swan’s Island for four summers. I joined the MDIHS Swim team my freshman year. Many lighthouse visitors have asked if I swim to school after hearing about how some students commute to school on the ferry every day. Last winter, I started to think about how cool it would be to be able to say, ‘Well, technically I have!’ The ferry route is about 6 miles. I plan to swim from Swan’s Island to Bass Harbor on Tuesday, Sept. 1. (Note: Sage accomplished her 6-mile swim, wearing only bathing suit, rubber cap and eye goggles, in about three hours.)

So what am I fundraising for? There is no pool on Swan’s Island, so pre-schoolers who want to learn how to swim and students who want to learn more advanced swim techniques have no place to do so on the island. I learned to swim at the Down East Family YMCA and, while they are currently not having swim lessons, the money raised here will go towards future swim lessons for Swan’s Island kids. I calculated the approximate cost of swim lessons using the price of lessons from early spring of this year and the price of ferry tickets (the average of off season and peak prices); prices of lessons may increase as COVID-19 may lead to smaller lesson sizes and a cleaning cost.”

Sage’s initial goal was $5,000 through a GoFundMe site and, as of Sept. 6, she has raised, including cash and check, more than $10,000! She says that the money raised will be given to a town entity mid-September, and she will continue to help with the organization and distribution of these funds thereafter. Sage extends her thanks “to everyone for your words of encouragement and donations…Quick shout out to my swim support crew: my dad Howard Dentremont, my grandmother Lorraine Williams and Meri Rainford (thanks for the photos) in my Dad’s boat the F/V Sage M; family friends, Morgan, Jamie and Jason Matthews in Jason’s boat F/V Mary Joseph; a fantastic classmate and friend, Johnny Rozenski in his boat F/V Playing Hooky; and my mom Christine Dentremont in the kayak!”

If you are interested in contributing to Sage’s cause, go to GoFundMe “Swim for Swan’s Island” or mail a check to Sage Dentremont, P.O. Box 81, Swan’s Island, ME 04685.

The Swan’s Island Vet Clinic winter schedule for 2020 is set for Oct. 3 and Dec. 12. All clinics are at Dr. Rick DuBois’s house in Minturn. As you proceed toward the Minturn Loop, the clinic is in the second house on the right past the Health Clinic. All vet clinics run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and no appointment is needed. This is a “first come, first served” walk-in clinic. Please wear a mask and only one person/family in at a time. If you have any questions or special things that need to be brought in for your pet, please call the Dexter Veterinary Clinic at (207) 924-3462.

Happy birthday to David Joyce, Vernon Johnson, Mandy LeMoine, Dave Niquette, Matt Lane, Shooter Boisvert, Nancy Davis and “Sput” Staples. Anniversary blessings to Dusty and Tammie Staples, Earl and Wanda Gray and Colleen and Dennis Tapley.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at [email protected] or call me at (207) 526-4488.