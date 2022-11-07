Swan’s Island: Helpful tips for food donations to the pantry 

Kathleen LeMoine provides tips for making the most of your food donations: “The Food Pantry drop-off basket at the Town Office has been filling up nicely lately! Thank you so much for the thoughtful donations. Please be aware that we can only accept unopened, non-perishable items. Sadly, I’ve recently had to throw away some very valuable food because it had warmed up or thawed out. If you have perishable items you would like to donate, please contact Terry Staples or Joanna Kohler Carter at (207) 526-4024 to arrange pickup/drop-off. Thank you.”

We are indeed blessed by all the work that Terry and Joanna do for the food pantry. We also thank those who helped unload supplies at our Island facility on Halloween afternoon: Josh Turner, Tracy Michaud, David LeMoine, Grant Joyce, Allen Harrington and Karl Haller.

Michelle Whitman invites veterans to a special school lunch: “We will have a Veterans Day lunch (lunch at 11:30 a.m. and sharing at 12:10 p.m.) on Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Swan’s Island School. Please join us for lunch and share your stories of life in the service of our country. Veterans, please RSVP by calling the school at (207) 526-4300 so I can tell Sue how many lunches to prepare. We can’t wait to see you!”

If you or someone you know plan to go on or off the island on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, please note that the ferry schedule for that day only runs from Swan’s Island to Bass Harbor at 6:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. and from Bass Harbor to Swan’s Island at 9 a.m. and 3:45 p.m.

New resident Missy Henton introduces herself and offers her services as a veterinarian: “Hi! I wanted to introduce myself to those of you I haven’t met – my name is Dr. Missy Henton (you can just call me Missy) – and let everyone know that I am here to provide health care for your animals. My family and I moved to Swan’s Island about a year ago and we absolutely love it here. I have been a veterinarian since 2009 and have primarily worked in general practice with dogs and cats. As most of you know, I do have naughty goats, so I have some experience with small ruminants. Please reach out if I can help!” By appointment only, services provided by Missy include vaccines and wellness, preventive and urgent care, illness assessment, end of life services, pharmacy and nutrition, and house calls. You can reach Missy by calling or texting (507) 398-7031 or by emailing [email protected].

Quote of the week: “Honor to the soldier and sailor everywhere, who bravely bears his country’s cause. Honor, also, to the citizen who cares for his brother in the field and serves, as he best can, the same cause.” – Abraham Lincoln.

Happy birthday to Matthew Thomas Joy, Vern Lewis, Kimo Bailey, Laurel LeMoine, Lincoln Bennett Johnson, Joseph W. Staples, Tom Gott and Tyler Milton Philbrook. Anniversary blessings to Tom and Tammy Gott.

