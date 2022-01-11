Swan’s Island: Health care providers share updates for 2022

We thank Donna Wiegle for providing our island with health options and services. She updates us on some 2022 services: “Dr. Gabriel Plourde will continue his visits to the Mill Pond Health Center on Swan’s Island in 2022, along with family nurse practitioner Melissa Lower. Melissa’s schedule for Swan’s Island is the fourth Wednesday of the month, every month. Dr. Plourde is the second Thursday of the month, every other month. If you would like to schedule an appointment with Melissa or Dr. Plourde, call Community Health Center in Southwest Harbor at 244-5630 and let them know you would like an appointment on the island. Both providers specialize in family medicine. Dr. Plourde is also the physician on the palliative care team at Mount Desert Island Hospital.

Weekly blood draws will continue on Tuesday mornings from 7:30-9 a.m. You need to have your order and bring your insurance card with you. You can also have your provider’s office fax any lab orders to the clinic at 526-4038. Laurie Farley and I look forward to helping you and your family with your health care needs at the Mill Pond Health Center this coming year. If you have any questions, you can leave a message for us at the clinic at 526-4264 or call me at home at 526-4101.”

Donna also shares with us: “I have had several people contact me about getting their COVID-19 booster. For those who want to get a booster, or for anyone who would like to get a COVID-19 vaccine, you can contact your primary care provider for information about where to go. You can also go online and make an appointment at Carroll Drug Store in Southwest Harbor. Carroll Drug is giving vaccines on Mondays and Tuesdays only. You must register online for an appointment, which you can online at www.carrolldrugstore.net/covid-19-resources.”

Cammie Phalan and Bob Lavoie have issued a friendly reminder that masks are required in ferry cabins at all times. Please note that CDC protocol is for a well-fitting mask, not a gaiter or a bandana.

Karen Preston Griffin announces that the town office will be closed until further notice. For any business transactions, please call (207) 526-4279. No public meetings will be scheduled.

Katelynn LeMoine alerts us to a change in the Swan’s Island Veterinary Clinic schedule: “There will not be a February clinic owing to Dr. DuBois‘s full schedule in Dexter; instead, he is coming to Swan’s Island on Thursday, Jan. 20. He will be here from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the DuBois house (driving in Minturn, it is the second house on the right past the health clinic, as if heading to the Quarry Wharf). If you have any questions, please contact Dexter Veterinary Clinic at (207) 924-3462. For special needs or requests, contact the Dexter Clinic to make certain they will have the equipment/supplies on hand. For simple questions, you may contact Katelynn LeMoine.”

Happy birthday to Joshua Joyce, Tammie Staples, Ivy Jayne Butler, Spencer Joyce, Molly Bryan Goodwin and Reece Joshua Sawyer.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Saturday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at [email protected] or call me at (207) 526-4488.