Swan’s Island: Halloween decoration contest winners

Gary Farley invites everyone to the Municipal Advisory Committee (MAC) meeting on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 5:30 p.m. at the Town Office.

“We will be discussing pros and cons exploring the concept of a five-person Select Board instead of three,” he said. “Also, we will talk about a soon-to-be-formed Housing Group; it’s in the beginning stages and is gaining interest. If you have ideas to share, please feel welcome to attend.”

Dale Joyce informs us, “The Swan’s Island Historical Society is proud to announce the winners of our first ever Halloween Decorations Contest: first place to Robert and Barbara Anne Gardner, second place to Carroll and Lindsay Lee Staples and third place to Savannah and Jordan Hedgepeth. Thanks to everyone for participating and congratulations to all the winners. We also thank our judges — Suzette Wheaton, Lily Ellison, and Viqui Maggio. Stay tuned for our Christmas Decoration Contest coming in December — start shopping those sales now to get ready.”

Belva Staples invites us to her church: “If you are searching for a church home, please visit the Swan’s Island Baptist Church. I first began attending about a year and a half ago and found it to be a very welcoming environment. Beyond that, it is a place where you can grow spiritually. I have really appreciated the Bible-based preaching and teaching of Pastor Josh Greene.

“What struck me most about the congregation, though, was the diversity of ideas. It proves that there really can be strength in diversity. It’s wonderful to worship God with people that come together from many different denominations. We don’t have to agree on everything, but we can love each other and love the Lord together. After being there for a little over a year, I decided to join the church. It is now my permanent place of worship. It feels like home to me. Again, I invite you to come for a visit. You may discover that it feels like home to you, too.”

Bev McAloon reminds us: “The 2019 Historical Society Exhibit entitled ‘Maritime Women of Swan’s Island’ is now at the library. If you didn’t see it this summer at the Lighthouse, now you can see it during library hours.”

Happy birthday to Vern Lewis, Mellard Cook, Tim Ranquist, Christopher N. LeMoine, Gilbert LeMoine and Matthew Thomas Joy. Anniversary blessings to Lawrence and Lisa Stanley and Tom and Lotti Uber.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. E-mail me at kkhaller27@gmail.com or call me at (207) 526-4488.