Swan’s Island: Guidelines to follow to curb the spread of COVID-19

We send our healing prayers and thoughts to those on our island who have contracted or have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus. We are your island family and are ready to help out in any way needed.

In response to the introduction of COVID-19 to our island community, the town selectmen called a meeting with the COVID-19 Advisory Committee (Robert Gardner, fire chief; Donna Wiegle, health officer; Debbie Staples, Sonja Philbrook, emergency services; Terry Staples, food pantry; Kathy Clark, Swan’s Island Ferry advisory board; Rob Morang, Hancock County sheriff; and Brian Krafjack, TIMS) and revised some directives to strengthen our COVID-19 policy for residents of the island, as well as visitors and workers.

“These directives are to safeguard each and every one of us. We have been so fortunate over the past year, but now that one of our own has been infected, we must do everything possible to avoid the spread in our community:

1.) Masks: First and foremost, wear a mask in all public places and remember the proper wearing of the mask includes over the nostrils and mouth. The wire insert is to fit tightly on your nose.

2.) Social distancing: Maintain at least a 6–foot distance.

3.) Travel: Avoid all unnecessary travel, both off island and on island.

4.) Post Office/town lobby: We request that you pick up mail three times a week or less. Upon entering the town lobby, no loitering. Conduct business and leave. Masks are required at all times. There will be a table set up inside the outer door if you do not have a mask.

5.) Town Office: Anyone needing assistance from the Town Office, please call 526-4279 to make an appointment. Enter through the office entrance. If anyone needs to see the town clerk/tax collector, call Gwen May at 526-4463 to make an appointment.

6.) Ferry: Call the ferry terminal to order your tickets in advance. If possible, order multiple tickets. Further, if in ferry line, wear a mask when outside your car. The state mandates the wearing of masks in public places and the town considers the ferry line a public place. Wearing a mask when outside of your vehicle on the ferry is required.

(7.) Market (The Island Market, TIMS): The market has posted guidelines. No inside shopping. Call in orders. Freight is the same protocol. The town asks all to follow Brian and Kathy Krafjack‘s protocol. They provide a priceless service to the island. Brian and Kathy added: “Let us know what you’d like by calling 526-4043 and we’ll set it outside in front of the store, on a bench or a table, but always next to the crow. Please limit contact with others while grabbing the groceries. If the weather gets sloppy, we’ll wait until we see you coming. The Hopkins Freight parcel building will be closed, too. If you have a package, please give us a jingle when you arrive and we’ll set it outside for you, next to the other crow.”

8.) Dump: Wear a mask upon entering the dump area; this includes the construction debris dumpster, the solid waste dumpsters and the wood and metal piles. The dump is a public place.

9.) Avoid all gatherings of any kind.

We are a small community, a family really, so PLEASE abide by our policy — the life of a loved one could depend on it.“

Jeanne Hoyle informs us that the library will temporarily close to in–service patrons. She will still offer curbside delivery from 2–4 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Please don’t hesitate to text, Facebook message or call her at home to request an item for curbside.

Special belated (Feb. 24) birthday blessings to Dr. Rick DuBois and a thank you to his sweet mother (Andree DuBois) for brightening my week.

Happy birthday to Emmie McKay Sawyer, Kenny Ranquist, Betsy Rae Philbrook, Wanda Colbeth Gray, John Kitchen, Molly Gartrell Earle, Timothy Treadwell, Cindy Kennedy Niquette, Liela Banks, Meri Lynn Rainford, Cheri L. Ellison and Kim Colbeth (Feb. 29).

