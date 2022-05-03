Swan’s Island: Group effort makes booster clinic go smoothly

Terry Staples reflects on our island blessings: “Thank you to everyone involved in last week’s vaccine event. Thank you, Donna Wiegle, for setting it up, making what must seem like endless phone calls to make sure things went smoothly, and greeting us all with a temperature check and a smile when we arrived to get our COVID-19 booster No. 2. Thank you to the Maine Seacoast Mission who, after traveling to six other islands, came to our island and vaccinated over 80 more mature and compromised people. Also, thank you to Tammy Tripler for making sure we were safe, and giving everyone a beautiful flower after we exited the health center. If it weren’t for these people doing this, it would have cost us hundred of dollars to get our shots or we wouldn’t have received our life-saving vaccines.” In addition to Donna and Tammy, we extend our gratitude to Vondelle Fieldsend, Margaret Snell, Douglas Cornman, Sharon Daley and Peggy Akers for making this clinic a success.

Gwen May graciously shared her annual meeting notes with me since I was unable to attend on Saturday, April 23. She also mentioned that this was one of the shortest annual meetings she could recall, ending well before noon. Here are some of the highlights from the meeting: Jason Joyce was reelected to the Select Board, defeating Gary Farley; Gwen May was reelected, unopposed, as tax collector and received a well-deserved (my words, not Gwen’s) raise; the three new Municipal Advisory Committee members are Betsy Philbrook, Donna Wiegle and Jessica Stoehr; Chris Sawyer is our new road commissioner (Sonny Stanley retired a few months ago); Emmie Sawyer and Nancy Ordway were reelected to the school board; Terry Staples and Danny Johnson were reelected to the Planning Board; the fire department received approval to buy a used pumper truck; the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is looking for an officer for us and is unsure if we will have a full-time or a part-time officer; a Versant representative spoke about the new cable that soon will be installed; Tom Ploch gave us a broadband update and we voted on broadband issues and to authorize the Select Board to enter into the agreement with TDS; the Historical Society will be given an Island Fellow who will start in September – the money was approved for that as well as for all the articles that were brought before the taxpayers; Jil Lewis announced that anyone who is interested in composting cardboard to contact her.

Leah Staples announces open recreation positions for the summer: “The Swan’s Island Recreation Department is seeking applicants for three positions during the months of June, July and August: daytime recreation director, nighttime recreation director and lifeguard at the Quarry Pond. Applicants for all three positions must be at least 18 years old and should indicate interest in the job(s) by Monday, May 30. The daytime recreation director runs for eight weeks, working 15 hours on three days per week, and the nighttime recreation director runs for 10 weeks, working six hours on two nights per week. The lifeguard must be certified and the position lasts for eight weeks, working 16 hours on four days per week. To apply, or for more information, please contact Recreation Board members Leah Staples at (207) 460-2307 or Lacey Freelove at (207) 460-2443.

Happy birthday to Peter Bals, Hilary Tamulonis, Bonnie L. Turner, Judy Green and Jacques Cesbron. Anniversary blessings to Herb and Carol Haller.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Saturday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at [email protected] or call me at (207) 526-4488.