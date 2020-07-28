Swan’s Island: Great news for lighthouse 

Eric Chetwynd shares great news for our lighthouse lovers: “A generous Maine–based philanthropic organization has awarded FOSIL a grant of $5,000 that was then matched by enthusiastic Town Lighthouse Committee members eager to see that the work would get done this year. The grant is to replace the lighthouse tower’s three glass block windows with historically accurate 6–over–6 pane wooden double hung windows with interior screens. This will accomplish several objectives. First, it will return the tower to the 1930s period look we have committed to with the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO). The tower will look as it did when first constructed in 1872. Second, it will eliminate the moisture buildup issue in the tower that has been a constant issue since the installation of the glass block windows post–1930s. Third, it will allow more light into the tower and views out to sea and harbor, helping to discourage biologic growth and affording a much better experience to those who climb the tower. Finally, the open windows in summertime will allow full ventilation and make the tower more comfortable for our tower guides and guests. The contract has been signed and the windows will be replaced this year thanks to our generous donors.”

We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Judith Ann Wilcox Monroe who passed away on Monday, July 20. There will be no services at this time owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who desire to donate please send memorial gifts in Judith’s memory to Best Friends Animal Society, an animal rescue organization, at https://bestfriends.org.

Bev McAloon announces the 2020 Open Studio Artists in Mill Pond Park on Friday, Aug. 7, from 2-5 p.m. “Open Studio artists have not forgotten you and hope you will be able to wander around Mill Pond Park to see, enjoy and purchase art that we have completed this year. Iver Lofving will be showing his artwork at his studio at the same time. His studio is on the left side of Minturn Road on your way to Mill Pond Park. Don’t miss it!”

Happy birthday to Sadie Joyce, Clay Savage, Billy Holmes, Dusty Staples, Deb Staples, Gerri Lynn Smith, Christopher Carlson, Jodie Lee Mauger, and Vanya Buswell. Anniversary blessings to Judson and Stephanie Cease, Chris and Emmie Sawyer, and Thomas and Billie Jo Riedel.

