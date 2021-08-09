Swan’s Island: Grant funding key to lighthouse restoration success

This week marks the 149th birthday of our Burnt Coat Harbor Light. What better way to mark this final year leading up to our sesquicentennial than by celebrating those who have made our restoration of the lighthouse a resounding success? Starting at the end, we are grateful for the generosity of the Maine Community Foundation and its support for our restoration, providing the grant funding of $20,000 to complete the historic restoration of the interior masonry of the lighthouse tower. This “golden spike” allows us to celebrate our sesquicentennial with all projects completed for our historic restoration plan. We also acknowledge with thanks all the prior support that Maine Community Foundation has provided to this restoration at critical junctures in the work.

I look forward to sharing more on the history of the restoration project, especially the beginning when an incredibly dedicated group undertook this labor of love for the town. Eric Chetwynd, one of those members, informed me that, in the 15-plus years on this project, close to a million dollars have been raised for it and the most expensive component has been the tower. I encourage everyone to take advantage of the last month it is open for this season and to reflect on those whose generosity of time and funds have made this possible for us.

Our “Neighbor of the Week” is Jeanne Hoyle, who gave up her spot in the Bass Harbor ferry line to someone coming back from a medical appointment and understandably wanting to get home. We all need people like this in our lives and I encourage a community give-back to Jeanne for the remainder of the month, if not even longer!

Lisa Dillon Beliveau reports on the Swan’s Island Yacht Club Race 1: “Revelever wins by 47 seconds! It was a beautiful day for the six boats that turned out for our first race of the season to Ships and Barges. We had wonderful wind and it was one of two races with the shortest elapsed time in the history of SIYC racing. Corrected times (allowing for handicapping): First place – Revelever, John Good, 1:04:01; second place – Nancy B, Kent Mullikin, 1:04:48; third place – Andiamo, John Beard, 1:10:06. Our thanks go out to the Committee Boat and Race Committee for their work in this race.”

Shepard Walker announces a dance on Saturday, Aug. 14, at 8 p.m. in the Odd Fellow’s Hall. The DJ is Kenneth Ranquist and all proceeds go to the hall. Dust off your dancing shoes and keep our IOOF looking great.

Terry Staples wishes to thank everyone who got up early and came out recently for breakfast at the Odd Fellow’s Hall. He reminds us, “Don’t forget we have another one scheduled for Aug. 15. It is our annual ‘bring a friend to breakfast day’ ( I just made that up). Thank you to everyone who helped with setup, cooking, washing dishes and cleaning up after – we couldn’t do this without all our volunteers.”

Donna Wiegle informs us that Dr. Timothy Oh and the staff of Caring Hands of Maine Dental Center will be here on the island on Friday, Aug. 13, at the Mill Pond Health Center. New patients are welcome. To schedule an appointment, call Dr. Oh’s office in Ellsworth at 667-6789.

Happy 149th birthday to our own Burnt Coat Harbor Light on Aug. 18! Happy birthday to AnnMarie Maguire, Josephine Reagan Walker, Sheena Greenlaw, Donna Beals, Tabor Walker Staples, Lindsay Carlson, Leona M. Buswell, Gary Turner, Oakley Lee May, Norene Bishop, Zeke Freelove, David Lemoine, Kathy Turner, Tom McAloon and Albert Buswell. Anniversary blessings to Bernita and Richard Pelkey, Jim and Sue Wheaton, Daniel and Rachel Johnson and Isaac Stinson and Siobhan Ryan. Belated anniversary blessings to Barry Wilson and Katy Blake.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Saturday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at [email protected] or call me at (207) 526-4488.