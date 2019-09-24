Swan’s Island: Good Samaritan returns rowboat

Last week we had renegade chickens in the harbor and this week we had Carleton Joyce’s pony strolling down by the town office and heading for the enticing harbor. Kathleen LeMoine “ratted out” the pony who, she feels, only wanted some fresh new snacks.

Kim Colbeth is selling some new quilts from her winter sewing: Red/green “Country Comfort,” 74 inches by 82 inches, $275; “Inside the Garden Fence,” 80 inches by 88 inches, $300; and “Spring Has Sprung,” 91 inches by 112, $300.

For more information or to purchase one of Kim’s lovely quilts, please call her at 207-460-4188.

Terry Staples shares his gratitude: “Feeling thankful this morning. We were off island recently and stopped at The First and picked up a large stack of these reusable bags for our clients at the Bread of Life food pantry.

Thank you to The First for thinking of us, once again. Also, thank you to a couple of people who were very generous with a donation of money. Every one dollar donation can provide a meal for a family of four, and we certainly encourage donations. Also, thank you to those who have donated food at the pantry, or to the basket at the town office, or to us here at #1 Atlantic Apartments. It does make a difference in someone’s life. If you’d like to make a donation, please send it to: Bread of Life Food Pantry, 81 Atlantic Loop Road, Swan’s Island, ME 04685.”

Congratulations to Gary Rainford whose poem “Anemometer,” from his first book “Salty Liquor,” was featured in Ellsworth American this past week. He said he is pleased that “Salty Liquor,” published in 2014, still has traction.

Julie Keller Pease wishes “to thank the Good Samaritan who rescued the rowboat that went adrift last Friday night, and to Eric Chetwynd for carrying out a search of the harbor Saturday morning. It was a great relief to find it tied up at the Minturn public float.”

Happy birthday to Donnie Staples, Oakley Carroll Walker, Deb Schwabe, Margot Crawshaw, Scott Carlson, Carolyn Martin and Jennifer LeMoine Turner.

