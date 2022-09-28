Swan’s Island: Fundraising effort nets nearly $2K for LifeFlight 

Congratulations and many thanks to Tammy Tripler who raised, and donors who contributed, over $1,700 for the Swampers for Life team of the Cross for LifeFlight fundraising. Although this specific fundraising ended in August, please consider continuing to donate directly to this critical service. Tammy tells us: “LifeFlight has helped so many of our patients reach the level of care that they most needed. LifeFlight helicopters can get a patient from Swan’s Island to Bangor in about 15-20 minutes and have the capability to perform lab and ultrasound as well as heart rhythm analysis before arrival at the receiving hospital. If traveling by ferry, the time increases at best to over an hour by the time the ambulance is loaded, then another half hour or more from Bass Harbor to the hospital. Time is of the essence for so many patients; their life, or quality of life, may truly depend on how quickly we can get our patients to the level of care needed for them.” Please give what you can during fundraisers, or directly any time of the year.

Once again, Donna Wiegle has made it very easy for us to keep ourselves and our community protected from COVID and seasonal flu: “Staff from MDI Hospital will be coming out to the Mill Pond Health Center on the island to offer both seasonal flu shots and the updated COVID booster on Thursday, Oct. 27, from noon to 3:30 p.m. You can receive both vaccines on the same day or choose to have just one. This clinic will be for adults only. The FDA has authorized an updated COVID-19 booster that offers improved protection against recent variants. The new booster is bivalent, providing better protection against both the original strain of COVID-19 and the omicron variants that are currently causing most infections (BA.4 and BA.5). Both the standard and high-dose version of the flu vaccine will be available. The high-dose version is recommended for those 65 and over. High-dose vaccines include four times as much flu virus antigen – the part of the vaccine that stimulates the immune system – as standard flu vaccines. This can give older people a higher immune system response against the flu.

The COVID booster is available at no cost. Flu shots are available at no cost if you have Medicare or MaineCare; please bring your card with you. If you have private insurance, you will be required to pay for your flu vaccine and will receive a receipt that you can submit to your insurance company for reimbursement. If you have no insurance, you will also be required to pay the cost of the flu shot. Cash or checks can be made payable to MDI Hospital. Just like the first rounds of COVID vaccines, you will be required to wait at the clinic for 15 minutes after receiving your injection. The waiting time will occur in the parking lot in your vehicle and will be monitored.

Please call me at (207) 526-4101 and leave me a message or email me at [email protected] if you are interested in the COVID booster and/or the flu vaccine. You can have just one or both – whatever you would like. Please leave that information in your message or email so I can let MDI Hospital staff know how many vaccines to bring. We will probably be able to accommodate some walk-ins for vaccines that day as well.”

Emmie McKay Sawyer reminds us: “The eighth graders are accepting bagged returnables/cans and bottles to raise money for their class trip next year. Bags can be left beside the small shed partway around the school driveway loop at 116 Rose Hill Road. They appreciate it very much and thank you!”

Recently, Versant Power began work on one of two undersea electrical cable installations planned for 2022. Versant crews, along with contracted specialty crews, laid cable in Islesford between Great Cranberry and Little Cranberry Islands and now turn to their second project. Theresa Munch reminds us that this much larger project, a 6-mile undersea cable installation to Swan’s Island, is scheduled for the first week of October and is expected to take about four days to complete. As Donna Wiegle and many others express, this is great news for our community! For more information on this project, please contact Marissa Minor, lead communications specialist, at (207) 973-2550.

Happy birthday to Jennifer LeMoine Turner, Carolyn Martin, Brianna Ashley Davis, Margot Crawshaw, Scott Carlson, Teresa Marie Buswell and Karen Griffin.

