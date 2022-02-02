Swan’s Island: Fund provides scholarships for post-secondary education 

Karen Preston Griffin informs us: “The Swan’s Island Education Achievement Trust Fund provides scholarship assistance to residents of Swan’s Island pursuing further education at a post-secondary institution. Awards will be based upon scholarship, achievement, service to the community and financial need, and may be renewable for a maximum of four years based upon the continued performance and need of the student. Contact the Swan’s Island Town Office for more information and for applications. All applications and required information sent separately must be postmarked by May 1.”

We’ve had ferry personnel from near and far once again covering extra rotations and enabling our ferry to keep running. Special thanks go to Aaron Sheridan, James Savoy, Sean O’Connor, Bob Morehouse, Ian Hopkins and Karl Haller for their service to our island.

We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Sara “Sally” Kennedy Boone (Middendorf) Lofving who passed away on Thursday, Jan. 20. A book club meeting in honor of Sally is planned for this summer and a memorial service and interment are planned for a future date on Swan’s Island. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Swan’s Island Library, c/o Swan’s Island Educational Society, Swan’s Island, ME, 04685.

Keep an eye out for Dan Junkins’ book “Peacocks, Poison & Leukemia: A Life of Vibrant Health,” which is set to launch on Feb. 8. Diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in April 2017, Dan shares his personal journey where “discovering different ways to revive and recover as well as shift and change myself and my own life gave me a new level of love and appreciation for this precious thing we call life.” Another new read is “Enchanted Wellness: How to Go from Hating Disease to Loving It” by Dan’s wife, Jana Scholten, which is about her transformative journey with multiple sclerosis.

Happy birthday to Kathy Krafjack, Steven Davis, Steve Wheaton, Erika Rhile, Shepard Kaelan Walker, Theodore A. Buswell, Lotti Belle Uber, Dennis Tapley and Michelle Whitman. Anniversary blessings to Jason and Jamie Matthews.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Saturday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at [email protected] or call me at (207) 526-4488.