Swan’s Island: Flu shots available

We exuberantly welcome our new chief engineer for the Swan’s Island ferry, Steve Davis. Oftentimes, our behind-the-scenes engineers are the unsung heroes of the ferry and some of the nicest people around; from what I’ve already witnessed, this is true of Steve. We hope his tenure with the Swan’s Island ferry is a long and enjoyable one for him.

Mark your calendars for the last Odd Fellows Sunday breakfast of the year. Feast on delicious breakfast fare from 7 – 9 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 7, at the IOOF Hall. Stop by Karl Haller’s table and introduce yourself to his father, Glenn Haller, who has made what is becoming his annual pilgrimage to our beloved island.

Tammy Tripler invites us to a bridal shower for Chelsea Tripler at the Swan’s Island library on Friday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m. She asks for guests to please bring a favorite recipe to share. All are welcome.

Do you have 3 spare hours, 3 mornings a week? Do you enjoy interacting with kids? Then we have the perfect job for you! Apply for the assistant nursery school teacher position today. Starting pay is $10/hour. Deadline for applying is Oct. 10. Interested applicants must be willing to comply with background checks and other screening; the application has full details. Contact Emmie Sawyer at 266-1549 or Kathleen LeMoine at 479-2483 for an application or if you have questions.

Emmie Sawyer expresses her gratitude to our teachers: “We would like to thank Chelsea Tripler for all her years teaching at our Island Nursery School! Her love for the children and talent for seeking out how best to teach all children is greatly appreciated. We wish her and her family well in this new season. We thank Jamie Ann Matthews for embracing the head teacher position. The children enjoy her and her enthusiasm and we look forward to what this school year will bring.”

Donna Wiegle informs us: “The CDC recommends you get your flu shot before the end of October, so that you will be protected throughout the flu season. Dr. Grace Price will be on the island on Thursday, Oct. 11, with additional staff available to provide flu shots that day from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Appointments are not necessary, but this is for adults only; no child vaccines will be available. Please bring your Medicare or MaineCare card and your flu shot will be covered. Cash, check, or those with private insurance will be expected to pay $40 at the time of the flu shot. An invoice will be available to submit to your insurance company for reimbursement.”

Happy Birthday to Karen Griffin, Julie MacDonald, Lester Logan Stanley, Sharon Stone, Gary Farley, Lawrence Smith, and Norman K. Burns. Anniversary Blessings to Kevin and Debbie Staples, Jerry and Monica Cease, and Sam and Abigail Dy.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. E-mail me at kkhaller27@gmail.com or call me at 526-4488.