Swan’s Island: Flu shot clinic coming to the island Oct. 28 

Donna Wiegle announces a Community Flu Shot Clinic: “MDI Hospital staff will come to the island on Thursday, Oct. 28, to provide regular seasonal flu shots for our community. Appointments are not necessary, so you can just stop by the Mill Pond Health Center between noon and 2 p.m. for your shot. Please remember that masking and social distancing are required. If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to contact me at (207) 526-4101 or [email protected].”

Hayley Gommel, our new principal, expresses her gratitude to the community: “Thank you so much Swan’s Island community and families. Your generous support helped us exceed our sales goal of 125 books! It was wonderful to have a school event with such nice turn out. Thank you again!”

Tammy Tripler has created beautiful high-heel arrangements and encourages us to kick breast cancer to the moon and beyond: “October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Let’s kick breast cancer out of our world so that more moms, sisters, daughters, nieces and grandmothers can live longer, healthier lives. If you want to gift a survivor, please private message me and I can suggest someone if you don’t already know someone. If you are a survivor, and would like to be considered for a gift that gives back, private message or call me.

I have a limited amount of pink high heels that I am creating Pink-centric arrangements. I will donate 20 percent of the total cost of these arrangements towards breast cancer research and to the Beth Wright Center to help purchase wigs and other things they provide as support to breast cancer patients. I will continue the 20 percent donation for each refill arrangement in the high heels (this doesn’t need to be a pink arrangement, and I can even create a permanent (silk) arrangement). If you wish to purchase one for yourself, or gift a survivor, contact me at (207) 664-4898 or text or message me.”

Emmie McKay Sawyer reminds us that we are now on winter hours for the transfer station/dump. From Oct. 16 to March 14, 2022, open hours are Tuesday/Thursday/Friday/Sunday from 1-4 p.m.

Jeanne Hoyle informs us that, starting this past Tuesday, Oct. 26, there will be no Tuesday morning hours at the library. Those hours had been dependent on volunteer availability and await a generous volunteer to fill them.

Happy birthday to Benjamin Moses Smith, Stuart Whitman, Garrett LeMoine, Elias Samuel Joy, Kathleen LeMoine, Thomas Walker Hindman II, Kyleigh Elizabeth Kitchen, Jeff LeMoine and Wade Shaefer. Anniversary blessings to Lawrence and Lisa Stanley and Tom and Lotti Uber.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Saturday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at [email protected] or call me at (207) 526-4488.