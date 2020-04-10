Swan’s Island: Ferry service taking precautions

In an effort to keep all ferry travelers updated, I post the most recent letter from Mark Higgins, the Manager of the Maine State Ferry Service (MSFS): “Good morning, I’m sure everyone has questions after the Governor recently issued ‘An Order regarding further restrictions on public contact and movement, schools, vehicle travel and retail business operations.’ A section of the Order read, ‘Prohibiting the use of public transportation unless for an essential reason or job that cannot be done from home and limiting the number of people traveling in private vehicles to persons within the immediate household unless transporting for essential activities.’

“What does the statement above mean for the MSFS? The MSFS will be operating on the published Reduced Maine State Ferry Schedule. We are not an enforcement agency, but we will ask the question when selling tickets if travel is for ‘essential activities’ as outlined. We are working with all the towns on solutions as the pandemic has created a fluid situation. I expect more changes to come over the next few days. As soon as I have any new information or decisions, they will be communicated immediately. Thank you for all your cooperation and understanding.”

Our fire chief, Robert Gardner, challenges us: “I’m asking those who serve or have served their community as a Police Officer/Deputy/Firefighter/Medic to join the challenge of posting a picture of yourself in uniform. Just a picture, no description. The goal is to flood Facebook with positive photos instead of negativity. Please copy the text to your timeline, put up a picture, and look at some great memories.”

Karen Preston Griffin provides us with news from our Town Office: “Owing to the new directives from Governor Mills, I will be working from home. I will be in the office periodically to pick up mail, check emails, and perform necessary functions. Anyone requiring assistance, please call Town Office (526-4279), Karen Griffin (Cell Phone 669-0940), Gwen May (526-4463), or Sonny Sprague (460-5231). The lobby of the post office will be open for normal hours. The town strongly suggests no congregating in the lobby during this time.”

Gary Rainford brightens our day with some poetry news: “Amid all this disruption, I’m excited. The Wendell Gilley Museum contacted me recently. The art museum is having an ‘art & poetry’ exhibition in the fall and invited me to read poetry. No specifics yet as they are developing the program, but I’ll keep local Maine friends in the loop.” Thank you, Gary, for giving us something to look forward to in the near future.

