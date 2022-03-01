Swan’s Island: Ferry returns to ‘normal’ winter schedule

After consulting with a number of official and unofficial sources, I share a ferry update with you. The bridge/ramp was temporarily “fixed,” although a crew member must execute a series of steps at the electric box on the causeway in order to raise and lower the ramp. At least these workers no longer have to climb up to the clouds to manually move the ramp. Please be patient with the crew members, because this extra step may necessitate terminal workers (Swan’s Island side only) to send cars down while a crew member works with the box. As we get busier in upcoming months, this may once again increase loading time.

We extend a special thank you to terminal workers Desi Grubbs, Cammie Phalan, Rhonda Ranquist and Angela Tapley for going the extra mile in dealing with the ferry issues this past week.

It is anybody’s guess when the permanent repair for the ramp will occur and what’s holding it up. The trip cancellations on Saturday, Feb. 26, were from a new problem with the ramp and there is no word on repairs for that issue either.

The positive side to my update is that, as of Monday, Feb. 21, we went back to the “normal” winter schedule (please note that Sundays deviate considerably from the pre-pandemic winter schedule).

We congratulate Amelia and Sam Joy upon the arrival of Daisy Brooke Joy. Weighing 6 pounds, 12 ounces, and measuring 19 3/4 inches long, Daisy was born on Saturday, Feb. 5.

In my shout-out to the Swan’s Island Broadband Committee last week, I failed to include the names of the committee members. Consider showering with praise the following people for all they continue to do for our community: Thomas Ploch, Mike Butera, Katie Chapman, Jeffrey Ellison, Keith Harriton, Dexter Lee and Reese Morang.

Donna Wiegle informs us: “Podiatrist Dr. Robert Scovin has rescheduled his visit that was canceled owing to the ferry issues. He will come to the island on Monday, March 7. I have contacted all of his regular patients to confirm appointment times for March 7.” Please contact Donna with any changes or additions to these appointments.

Donna also shares a Mill Pond Health Center update: “MDI Hospital’s Dr. Gabriel Plourde will be on the island at the health center on Thursday, March 10. If you want an appointment with Dr. Plourde, call Community Health Center at 244-5630 and let them know you would like an appointment here on the island. Dr. Plourde is seeing existing patients and is also welcoming new patients.”

Happy belated birthday to Selene Meeks and Daisy Brooke Joy. Happy birthday to Liela Banks, Cheri L. Ellison, Stefanie Kowalczyk, Noah Tamulonis, Emily Banks, Clara Estelle Riedel, Billie Jo Riedel, Bernita Joyce Pelkey, Gary Rainford, Emmie McKay Sawyer and Gwen J. May.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Saturday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at [email protected] or call me at (207) 526-4488.