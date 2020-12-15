Swan’s Island: Ending 2020 with a bit of magic, hope and togetherness 

Swan’s Island provides respite for many souls, even for Santa and his team.

Cathy DeMartin Harriton describes our delightful visitors: “Turns out that Burnt Coat Harbor Light was the perfect spot for Santa Claus to catch his breath last Christmas Eve, so he’s going to do it again! His team picked a recent stormy weekend to light up Hockamock Head from dusk ‘til dawn. The door of the Keeper’s House is draped in gold rays from the Aurora Borealis, gigantic blue snowflakes from the North Pole hang from the windows, our bell has a big red bow on top and is wrapped in lights the color of Arctic icicles, a wreath with pinpoints of bright starlight from the Milky Way and Swan’s Island seashells welcomes all visitors, and the candles light the way. Come see your Lighthouse. Many thanks to Santa’s helper Esther Joy-LeMoine and best wishes to all for a joyous holiday season!”

The ferry holiday schedule for Christmas and New Year’s Day is as follows: Depart Swan’s Island 8:15 a.m./Depart Bass Harbor 9 a.m. and Depart Swan’s Island 3 p.m./Depart Bass Harbor 3:45 p.m. Please adjust your schedules accordingly to end up where you want to be!

Tammy Tripler is buying fir tips at 50 cents a pound, if anyone is interested. Please, only good fir tips (no trash), and she will take a combination of flat and round. Call or text her at (207) 664-4898 if you have fir tips to sell her or if you’d like to order one of her beautiful Dreamweaver creations.

I’ve seen this advertised in a number of places, both on and off island, and I thought it might be quite wonderful to try it. On Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. (wherever you live), everyone should go outside onto their doorsteps and ring a bell for two minutes to spread Christmas spirit and to help Santa fly his sleigh. This will be a fantastic memory for everyone. Let’s end 2020 with a bit of magic, hope and togetherness!

We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Barbara Gowdy Tongue who passed away on Monday, Dec. 7. Many of our island community will miss this lovely lady.

