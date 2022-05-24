Swan’s Island: EMS team is growing

Tammy Tripler shares a message from the Swan’s Island EMS: “As we have recently celebrated EMS week, we are mindful of what a stressful few years it has been for our community. Working together as a team, and with our firefighters helping as drivers and often literally our right and left arms, we have been able to continue to serve our community, even through difficult times with limited resources.

We are proud to say we are growing! Last year Cammie Phalan, Ben Tongue and Lisa Pelkey persevered through Zoom classes and training schedules to become licensed EMTs. Lisa and Ben had previously licensed as EMRs. Our service is made of a unique group of people who serve in more than one role. Debbie Staples, an EMT, is our director, keeping us up to date with paperwork and licensing requirements, and keeping morale up while finding us needed supplies in times of shortages. Sonja Philbrook is our training officer, helping us to get the ongoing classes we need each year to stay licensed; the needed credits increased over the past two years. Jil Lewis is an EMT and a firefighter, and also a licensed driver for the ambulance, as well as the graphic designer for our EMS card and shirts. Leah Ranquist and Seth Joy are EMRs as well as firefighters and licensed ambulance drivers. Tammy Tripler is an EMT and the designated infection control officer. Currently in training to become EMTs are Donna Wiegle and Laurie Farley.

Firefighters who often drive and assist EMS as needed are Shep and Marshall Walker, Tim Addams in the summer, along with the rest of Swan’s Island Fire Department. We are all part of a great team, working together to help our community. We are all proud to serve our community!”

The Swan’s Island Historical Society presents “Special Places on Swan’s Island,” a presentation and discussion led by Kim Colbeth. “Did you know Swan’s Island had a gold mine? Do you know where the secret cave is? Have you seen Noah’s Ballast? Please join us for this fun and informative discussion at the Swan’s Island Historical Society, 9 North Road, on Saturday, May 28, at 1 p.m. Bring your own pictures or treasures from special places around the island to share.”

Barbara Manz Howland provides us with a Swan’s Island Yacht Club update on summer events: “The SIYC is pleased to host three regular races and two small boat invitationals in 2022. The regular races are scheduled for three Sundays in July and August – July 31, Aug. 14 and Aug. 28. July 31 is the Atlantic course and the first race of the season. The Aug. 14 race is the Second Annual Rick Navarro Memorial Race, also known as the Pirate Cup, and takes place on the Burnt Coat Harbor course. The final race of the season, Aug. 28, will be the Fifth Annual Penelope Cup Race on the Atlantic course. Small Boat Invitationals are currently scheduled for Aug. 17 and Aug. 21 in the Burnt Coat Harbor. More details will follow closer to each race. Email Lisa at [email protected] to register and for additional information.”

Don’t forget that the first Sunday Breakfast of the season at Odd Fellow’s Hall is this Sunday, May 29, starting at 7 a.m. Go early or the ferry personnel may eat up all the bacon!

Happy birthday to Ed Rose, Yvonne Morrison, Sue Wheaton, Carl G. LeMoine, Thomas Riedel II, Lori LeMoine, Ashley M. Tapley, Cynthia Baker and Sage Dentremont. Anniversary blessings to Samuel and Amelia Joy and Clint and Lita Staples.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Saturday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at [email protected] or call me at (207) 526-4488.