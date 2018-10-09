Swan’s Island: Emergency readiness

About 25 people attended the Ferry Service public meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 3, in the Swan’s Island School gymnasium. Agenda items presented were projects, priorities, and emergency trips; presenters were Mark Higgins, Maine State Ferry Service manager, and Jennifer Smith, Maine Department of Transportation Policy and Community Relations.

While updates on new boats being built, information about the recently implemented rate changes, and remarks about the Islesboro lawsuit garnered moderate interest from those who attended, procedural mandates for emergencies requiring emergency personnel to call Lifeflight before approaching the ferry service for after-hours transport got things heated up and promises much conversation in the coming months.

We thank Mark Higgins and Jennifer Smith for their time and hope to see more talks like this in the future. For any questions you may have, Mark encourages us to contact him at his cell phone 557-2110 or his email mark.a.higgins@maine.gov. We also thank all those who provide emergency services on and to our island; they are a most valued resource to our community.

Don’t forget to mark your calendars for the following events: Thursday, Oct. 18, 11 a.m. — Senior Luncheon at the Swan’s Island School gymnasium. On Friday, Oct. 12, there will be a benefit potluck supper for Kenny Ranquist at the Baptist Church annex. The supper is free, but donations are appreciated. Seatings are planned at 5 and 6 p.m.

Terry Staples conveys his gratitude: “Thank you to everyone who joined us for Breakfast at the [IOOF] Hall this season. It was a great year and it was good to share breakfast with so many friends. Thank you to everyone who helped in the kitchen this year, especially Tim who got stuck with the dishes most Sundays; I hate doing dishes!”

Karen Preston Griffin reports the expansion of closed areas for clamming: “Maine State Department of Marine Resources has posted the following: Area No. 42-B Swan’s Island, Frenchboro, and vicinity — This notice expands the Prohibited area near City Point and creates a new Prohibited area by Trafton Wharf due to identification of two pollution point sources.”

Karen also informs us that “as of Sept. 30, the Town charges for boat and float storage. Prior to storage, owners need to contact the Town Office at 526-4279 to make arrangements. Boats and trailers are required to be registered. Rates are: Sept. 15-June 15 $100 Flat Fee, and June 16-Sept. 14 $25 Flat Fee.”

Happy Birthday to Denise Boisvert, Rachel Elizabeth Johnson, Charlotte Joyce Riedel, and Carrie Joyce.

