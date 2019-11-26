Swan’s Island: Eighth graders host dinner

Kim Colbeth shares with us that our beloved Marion Stinson has moved to Machias. I look forward to visiting her soon and checking out her swanky new digs, complete with a piano with which Marion is certain to wow the other residents. She would love to hear from you and her contact information is: Marion Stinson, Maine Veterans Home, 32 Veterans Way, Machias, ME 04654. Her own phone is (207) 255-1824. We already miss you, Marion!

The Swan’s Island/Frenchboro Ferry Holiday Schedule for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s days is: depart Swan’s Island 6:45 a.m. Depart Bass Harbor 7:30 a.m. to Frenchboro. Depart Frenchboro 8:15 a.m. Depart Bass Harbor 9 a.m. to Swan’s Island. Depart Swan’s Island 3 p.m. Depart Bass Harbor 3:45 p.m. to Swan’s Island. The Swan’s Island terminal hours are 6-8 a.m. and 2:30-3 p.m.

Howard Dentremont alerts us that the Nov. 25 on-island meeting with the Maine DMR has been postponed until Wednesday, Dec. 4. Beginning at noon, it will be held at the Atlantic Fire Station.

The spaghetti dinner and auction, an eighth-grade trip fundraiser, will take place on Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Swan’s Island School gymnasium. Dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. and the auction starts at 6 p.m.

They will serve Gary Rainford’s famous spaghetti and Wayne LeMoine will auction off island treasures and donated items from our greater community. You could be the lucky winner of a beautiful two-tone wool throw from the Swan’s Island Company; tickets are $1 each or six for $5. Tickets may be bought from TIMS and the 8th graders — Sam, Calvin, McKayla and Jacob. The winning ticket will be drawn at the spaghetti dinner and auction.

Serena Walker invites us to a Christmas Cookie Afternoon at the Swan’s Island Baptist Church on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 1 p.m. Many thanks go to the church for hosting this sweet event.

May your blessings be so abundant that every day is Thanksgiving!

Happy belated birthday to Kaylin Henning. Happy birthday to Eric Chetwynd, Marilyn Lianna Sawyer, Aiden Sheridan, Pat Dutille, Lesley Ann Ranquist, Rhonda Ranquist and Suzy Treadwell. Anniversary blessings to Bud and Heidi Martin, Adam and Theresa Joy, Scott and Melanie Carlson and Howard and Christine Dentremont.

