Swan’s Island: Eighth grade pasta dinner fundraiser is takeout this year

Gary Rainford prepares to feed the island: “The eighth-grade pasta dinner fundraiser is takeout this year! A pasta dinner with meat or vegetarian sauce, salad, roll and dessert will be served out of the Rainford’s commercially licensed kitchen. On Friday, Dec. 11, pick up from 5-6:30 p.m. for these pasta dinners begins as you drive up to the Rainford’s driveway (713 Atlantic Road) in front of the garage. The eighth-grade girls will take your order and deliver your dinners right to your car. Swan’s Island curbside pickup! Please make donation checks out to The Town of Swan’s Island (memo: eighth grade).” As you wait for your dinners, might I suggest that you bid on some more auction items – you only have four more days before it closes!

Speaking of the auction, a new hot-ticket item has appeared and has a number of bidders salivating. Donated by Larry and Maggie Hayward, regular Swan’s Island visitors, it’s a sweet deal: “Stay five nights in an Alexandria guest room, full bed, with connected living space. Separate private bath. Carpeted floor space for a couple of kids. Full breakfast provided each morning. Free daily delivery and pick up at local Metro Station. No pets and no smoking.”

Gwen May informs us that the Swan’s Island Veterinary Clinic, held at 249 Minturn Road, will take place on Saturday, Dec. 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Rick DuBois plans to be here Saturday to see to the needs of your favorite four-legged friends. If your pet has special needs that you want him to provide, please call his Dexter office at (207) 924-3462. He brings the regular everyday needs with him. Only one person/family at a time is allowed in the clinic so wait in your car in line and your turn will come. Important: Wearing a mask is a requirement! Thank you.”

Chelsea Riedel spreads the Christmas cheer: “If anyone has a child who will be here on Island this December and the parents own a house here, please let PIK know. We only need the names and ages of children who are not in school and would like to receive a gift from PIK. If you want to participate in PIK Christmas, please message the PIK page with child’s name, age and three ideas for a present that is $10 and under. No gift cards, food or weapons. We want every Island child to have a chance to participate, so please message us. Information concerning the details will be posted at a later date.”

Happy birthday to Lori Goodwin, Rena Shaefer, Melissa Shaefer, Thomas Riedel, Nancy Burns and Marsha Doughty Carlson.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at [email protected] or call me at (207) 526-4488.