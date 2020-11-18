Swan’s Island: Eighth grade fundraisers need your support 

This year’s eighth graders are Savannah Hedgepeth, Sadie Joyce, Hope LeMoine, Shaylin May and Meri Rainford, and I encourage everyone near and far to support as many of their fundraisers as possible. Jennifer Helman updates us on these fundraisers: “The parents of the eighth graders have made the very difficult decision to cancel the Turkey Shoot event. Because of all the new cases of COVID-19 that have appeared nearby in recent days, we felt the safety of our neighbors had to outweigh our desire to continue this tradition.

The Turkey Shoot may have been canceled, but we’re still moving forward with the annual auction. The only difference is that this year’s will be entirely online. The eighth graders have started calling and emailing island artists, crafters and businesses. If you haven’t heard from one of the girls yet, please let me know what you’d like to donate. Paintings, Christmas ornaments, baked goods, knitted items, gift certificates…anything you might have donated in the past can be donated this year. Even if you don’t have something made yet, we can post the description. We hope to open the auction website Nov. 15 and close bids on Dec. 15. Stay tuned for a link to the site. Whether you give an item or bid on items, cash donations are welcome as well. Checks should be made payable to the Town of Swan’s Island (not to the school) with ‘eighth graders‘ in the memo line, and mailed to P.O. Box 237, Swan’s Island, ME 04685. Thank you in advance for your support of the eighth-grade girls!“

We send a huge shout-out to Momo’s Cheesecakes of Ellsworth for the generous donation of cheesecake slices to the eighth-grade fundraiser. Bid high and bid often for this scrumptious item!

We thank Donna Wiegle and Laurie Farley for completing the BinaxNOW COVID-19 training and attending a session with DHHS this past week to learn more about the testing and Maine CDC reporting requirements. They will follow DHHS and Mount Desert Island Hospital’s drive-through COVID-19 test site protocols in determining who will be tested on our island.

Donna Wiegle is instrumental in obtaining resources and programs to help keep our island healthy and has facilitated our receipt of a supply of rapid COVID-19 antigen test kits. She expresses our collective thanks: “I would like to acknowledge and thank Hannah Pingree, who works in Gov. Mills’ administration, for advocating for the outer islands to be included as testing sites and to receive the rapid COVID-19 antigen test kits. Hannah cited the challenges of islanders accessing mainland testing sites in lobbying for us to receive the test kits. Also, I would like to thank Island Institute for taking delivery of the test kits from DHHS in Rockland and facilitating their quick delivery to the islands who are participating.“

Happy birthday to Carol Haller, Jean-Jacques Cesbron, Bud Martin Jr., Gary Hoyle, Shane LeMoine, Kaylin Henning and Becky Davis. Anniversary blessings to Paul and Ruth Joy, Spencer and Wendy Joyce, and Brian and Keyona Bridenstine.

