Swan’s Island: Eighth grade class holds annual turkey shoot 

We’re thrilled to hear that Brian and Keyona Bridenstine and family are moving to Maine from Texas. Grandmother Kim Colbeth is ecstatic and island playmates of the kids are certainly making plans for many upcoming playdates. Welcome back!

Abby Dy encourages us to support our eighth graders: “The eighth grade class would like to invite everyone to the annual turkey shoot, held on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 1 p.m. in Sonny Sprague’s field. Also, if anyone is willing to donate baked goods toward their bake sale, please let us know. Proceeds for both the turkey shoot and the bake sale will be donated to the eighth graders for their trip. Thank you!”

Katelynn LeMoine wants your pumpkins: “If anyone has any pumpkins that they want to get rid of from Halloween, my ducks, chickens and guineas will much appreciate them. You can drop them off at either the end of my driveway (103 Staples Ridge Road) or my parent’s driveway (104 Staples Ridge Road). They thank you in advance.”

Kim Colbeth and Bernita Pelkey share updates about Richard Pelkey‘s recent health issues: “Richard is hanging in there and has moved both arms and both legs. When he wakes up, cards would give him a huge boost. For those who would like to send him a note of cheer, his address is: Richard Pelkey, 121 Village Road, Stetson, ME 04488.”

Jeff M. Watson reports that “Hammond Lumber Company will continue Tuesday trucks until the end of the month. So, Nov. 30 is the last Tuesday run for the winter but Thursday runs are still on. Be sure to have your orders in by noontime Wednesday. Thank you for your business.”

We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Katherine Elizabeth Ames Domingo who passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 26. She will be missed by many on the island and, in lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Hospice of Southern Maine. A celebration of Kathy’s life will be held in 2022.

Dexter Lee announces that the Odd Fellow’s Hall has been drained for the winter and that it’s never too early to make 2022 reservations for use next year. Don’t wait or you may miss the best dates for your event!

Happy birthday to Jean-Jacques Cesbron, Kaylin Henning, Meghan Joyce, Shane LeMoine, Becky Davis and Gary Hoyle. Anniversary blessings to Paul and Ruth Joy and Spencer and Wendy Joyce.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Saturday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at [email protected] or call me at (207) 526-4488.