Swan’s Island: Eight-grade fundraisers report big successes 

Gwen May provides us with a walk down memory lane: “For those of you who have loved looking at the old pictures of places and faces on Swan’s Island, go to swanshistory.pastperfectonline.com and browse. The site has a new url, so if you have saved the old one as a favorite, please be sure to delete it and save this one and enjoy. This is not the same site as the one that was on the town’s website. We are working on those photos to get them back up. Many are on both sites, but both are full of gems.“

Gary Rainford has a message of gratitude for Swan’s Island: “Swan’s Island, your generosity is beautiful and deep. The eighth graders raised over $2,800 at our recent spaghetti dinner fundraiser and 129 dinners were served. Thank you everybody for your amazing support.“ In a similar vein, Jennifer Helman thanks those who participated in the eighth-grade auction: “Thank you, Swan’s Island! Just over $3,900 raised through the online auction. Eighth-graders Savannah Hedgepeth, Sadie Joyce, Hope Lemoine, Shaylin May and Meri Rainford thank you all for your generous support.”

Terry Staples reminds us to be good mailbox stewards: “Please remember to clear the area around your mailbox, including a way to drive up to and away from it. Jill has a hard enough job this time of year without having to drive through the snow the plows have piled up.”

Many islanders continue to sing the well-deserved praises of our selectmen and town staff for their wise decisions and direction for us during the pandemic. We are thankful for how they have gracefully and gently enacted their difficult decisions for our care. In addition, Karl Haller wishes to thank the town for the Christmas gift certificates they have given to the ferry crews, a gesture that exemplifies our town’s dedication to a community spirit.

Happy birthday to Zoey Izabella Martin, Isaiah Matthew Sawyer, Mary Anne Young, Asa Joyce, Nick Mauger, Sarah Gartrell, Cameron Tahir Colbeth and Christopher H. Sawyer.

