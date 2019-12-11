Swan’s Island: Decorating contest begins

Along with the Swan’s Island community, Captain Kristopher Henning thanks Tammy Tripler for donating the beautiful and very large wreath for the ferry boat. Both she and Kris hung the wreath this past weekend and it looks great. What a wonderful present to the whole island!

Douglas Cornman reminds us: “Only 49 days remain for you to submit your creative writing or artwork to the 2020 edition of The Island Reader. Don’t procrastinate and submit today. Go to islandreader.com for more information.”

Dale Joyce challenges us to an outdoor decorating contest: “Your Swan’s Island Historical Society is holding a Christmas/Holiday Outdoor Decorating contest, so let’s see your lights and reindeer and Santas and elves. Deck the halls, string the lights, and flock the trees. Challenge your friends and neighbors and let’s see who can outdo Tim Allen and Clark Griswold. The cost to enter is $10 and you may submit your form to Historical Society members Dexter Lee, Dale Joyce, Bev McAloon, Gwen May, Nancy Carter, Ann-Marie Maguire, Ben Tongue, or Jimmy Wheaton, or mail it to P.O. Box 144, Swan’s Island, ME 04685.

“The judging will take place on Dec. 24, and all proceeds benefit the Swan’s Island Historical Society. First place prize is half of the entry fees in cash, second place receives a $25 gift certificate to our exquisite shopping mall The Island Market & Supply, and third place, but definitely not least, are Sue’s peanut butter cups.”

Bev McAloon alerts us to a change of date for the Swan’s Island Christmas Caroling from the originally scheduled date of Dec. 14 to Saturday, Dec. 21. She reminds us: “Once again, we will meet at the ferry terminal at 11:45 a.m. so that there is time for a few songs for the crew. We will map out our route after that and hope to be able to carpool. A ferry trip will be arriving around that time, so please keep the road way clear.”

Happy birthday to Lori Goodwin, Marsha Douty Carlson, William James Smith, Austin James LeMoine and McKayla Joyce.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at kkhaller27@gmail.com or call me at (207) 526-4488.