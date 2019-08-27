Swan’s Island: Danny the dog home safe

Jessica DeFrenn is one of three nominees for this year’s Young Woman of the Year for YWCA MDI. Voting will close on Aug. 31, so get those votes in for our lady Jessica. You can vote online at ywcamdi.org or you can call 288-5008 to register your vote. You are already a winner in our eyes, Jessica, and we are so proud of your accomplishments.

We had quite the drama involving a new resident of Swan’s Island, Danny the (adorable) dog, and a large portion of the island community searching for him.

Shelly Beyer Angell expresses her gratitude to the community: “Thanks to each one of you wonderful Swan’s Islanders! Thank you for your relentless optimism and for your time in the woods and for sharing your dogs to help find Danny and for your prayers and for keeping your ears open. I know of no other place this would have been possible; it’s truly a miracle. When Lynn Deschambeau handed Danny over to me in Fryeburg at two months old, she said, ‘This one is trouble!’ Little did she know how much.”

I had a wonderful chat the other day with Islander reader Brian Downing from Massachusetts. He was interested in donating to Donna Wiegle’s Teal on Wheels Ovarian Cancer Awareness Tour and I felt the timing was perfect for an update of her plans.

Cheered on by a large crowd of islanders at the ferry terminal this past Monday, Donna left for Coos Bay, Ore. to reunite with her beautiful teal and white Harley. She informs us: “Many people have asked how they can follow along on my cross country motorcycle trip. You can follow me and get my blog posts by signing up at tealonwheels.org. There’s a link on the bottom of the home page where you can subscribe to receive email notifications when I upload a new blog post. I will still post updates and pictures on Facebook, too, but if you want to be sure to get the best of what I am writing and photographing, subscribe at my website.

“I packed 1,000 ovarian cancer symptom cards in the saddlebags on my motorcycle,” she continued. “I hope to arrive back home with none left. More than $29,000 has been raised and I have selected three cancer nonprofits — Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, Turning the Tide Ovarian Cancer Retreats and the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center in Ellsworth — that will benefit from Teal on Wheels.”

Happy birthday to Terry Staples, Kimberly Ray Banks, Gavin Robinson and Herb Haller. Anniversary blessings to Richie and Becky Davis and Gary V. and Angela J. Tapley.

