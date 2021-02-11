Swan’s Island: COVID-19 vaccinations to take place on-island 

Perhaps the strangest irony in my life has been the desire to be older than I am at the moment. When I was young, I recall wanting a fake ID so that I could do things meant for older folk. How ironic that I should once again desire that fake ID to make me old enough for a vaccine right now!

Donna Wiegle reports that some Swan’s Islanders, along with residents from neighboring islands, will soon be vaccinated on-island: “The Maine CDC and DHHS are willing to work with MDI Hospital and the Maine Seacoast Mission to facilitate vaccines being administered on Swan’s Island for anyone 70 and over, as well as healthcare workers, EMS personnel and fire department members who would like to receive the vaccine. It is my understanding that Frenchboro, Isle au Haut, Islesford and Great Cranberry will be receiving island–wide vaccination regardless of age due to the small population size. Swan’s Island’s population is too great to offer that at this time.“

Crystal Nelson DaGraca announces: “On Tuesday, Feb. 23, we will hold an in–person meeting in the gymnasium at 6 p.m. for residents to discuss and approve the school budget. Please remember that we need to limit the number of people to 50, but we will also work to offer a YouTube or Zoom link for others to view the meeting. Please plan to wear a mask and physically distance from others. If anyone would like to ask any questions prior to this meeting, please email me at [email protected] and I’d be happy to discuss our budget. Thank you for your continued support for our school.”

We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Gayle T. Kent who passed away on Friday, Jan. 29. Among her many contributions to island life was her work with the Maine State Ferry Service, the general store on the island and the Swan’s Island Elementary School. A funeral service will be held on Swan’s Island in the near future. Donations in Gayle’s memory may be made to the Swan’s Island Historical Society, P.O. Box 144, Swan’s Island, ME 04685.

Happy birthday to Christine Dentremont, Steve Green, Clint Staples, Tammy Stockbridge Gott, Barbara Gardner, Lawrence Stanley and Billy French. Anniversary blessings to Gary and Laurie Farley, Leona Buswell and Betsy Matheson and Katie Banks and Matt Wilson.

