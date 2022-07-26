Swan’s Island: COVID-19 cases hit all-time high  

Donna Wiegle updates us on the island COVID-19 situation: “We are currently experiencing the largest outbreak of COVID-19 on the island since the start of the pandemic. Thanks again to Becky Stratton and her husband Larry for the 50 single-use COVID tests I have dropped off at TIMS, the island store. Please only ask for a free test if you have COVID symptoms or have had a known exposure to someone with COVID. We have a limited number of tests available on the island. Testing is also available at the Mill Pond Health Center. Give me a call at (207) 526-4101 to schedule an appointment to be tested. Please take precautions if you are out in public. Protect yourself, your family and your neighbors.”

Don’t forget to mark your calendars for the Hockamock Player’s performance of Ruth Moore’s ballads on Saturday, July 30, at 7:30 p.m. in the IOOF Hall. While you are at your calendar, highlight Saturday, Aug. 20, and plan to celebrate Burnt Coat Harbor Lighthouse’s sesquicentennial birthday in the many events planned for that day. More details will follow in the next few weeks.

Doug Day announces safety measures for the upcoming Sweet Chariot Music Festival: “Sweet Chariot Music Festival will happen again this year Aug. 2-4 at The Odd Fellow’s Hall. Tickets will hopefully be available soon at the store [The Island Market and Supply]. SCMF is very aware of the recent increase of COVID-19 on the island and wants the community to know that the performers and those accompanying them have been asked to self-test BEFORE coming to the island and to bring additional tests for retesting midweek. For those wanting to attend, we ask that you protect yourselves and our community by wearing a mask while at the performance, following the current CDC advisory that recommends masks at indoor gatherings.” We extend our gratitude to Doug and all the performers for providing us with a safe and enjoyable festival.

Sally LeMoine and many other islanders wish to thank Jane Ojala and Sue Treadwell for helping to keep TIMS store doors open on select days this past week, and for sorting and making available our packages. Unsung heroes Derek Summerlin and Jeff LeMoine deserve a round of applause for helping Jane at the store by stepping up and stocking the rapidly depleting shelves. Thank you all for your dedication to TIMS and our community.

Tammy Tripler reminds us that the fire department’s Annual Lobster Cookout is Sunday, July 31, from noon to 2 p.m. “We are looking for people to help us out with donating salads and desserts, specifically pies. Please text or call me at (207) 664-4898 if you can help. Thank you!”

Speaking of our firemen, Shepard Walker has finished his last weekend before testing at the Hancock County Fire Academy. We thank him for his time and effort and wish him luck on the upcoming test!

Happy birthday to Sadie Joyce, Clay Savage, Tom Hindman, Kenny LeMoine III, Dusty Staples, Deb Staples, Gerri Lynn Smith and Jodie Lee Mauger. Anniversary blessings to Judson and Stephanie Cease and Chris and Emmie Sawyer.

